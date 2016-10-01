Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Jacks Stay Seated Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Jacks with Kaepernick continue their protests during Humboldt State’s home football game on Saturday

by Tyler Boydstun

“I’m here to be an ally for human beings,” Humboldt State senior sociology and philosophy student Zach Kihm said.

Kihm sat during the performance of the national anthem along with other self-named Jacks With Kaepernick to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The protest happened during Saturday’s home game in the Redwood Bowl, HSU vs. Western Oregon.

Kihm heard about the protest and wanted to participate. He says the reasoning behind the protest is to continue the conversation of injustice.

“Once we have that conversation going and we understand all sides of the problem that we’re having, then we can address them,” Kihm said. “We need to continue to do this to show the conversation is still happening.”

Malcolm Chanaiwa, organizer of Jacks With Kaepernick, was concerned about the safety of the people participating in Saturday night’s protest.

“The reality of this protest is, it’s kind of antagonistic,” Chanaiwa said. “Judging by what people had to say on their comments, we can’t trust that people are going to behave themselves in a way we would like to see or view as respectful.”

Despite this, Chanaiwa has received positive feedback from a variety of sources through Facebook and in person. Colin Kaepernick retweeted the Lost Coast Outpost article that circulated through Twitter in support of the movement.

University Police Chief Donn Peterson is in support of students being able to voice their opinions in a safe and accepting environment. He feels it’s important for students to be able to express themselves whether that be vocally or physically, like taking a knee during the national anthem.

“There’s passions on both sides,” Peterson said. “My stance is to protect people’s rights to have an opinion.”

Peterson mentioned there were announcements made at the beginning of the game about what will and will not be happening in regards to the National Anthem.

“When you have people haranguing and saying ‘All Lives Matter,’ that’s offensive to the people representing their position,” Peterson said. “They are not hurting anybody and so they have a right to their opinion. Anybody bothering them is just offensive to me.”

Due to the antagonistic nature of the protest, Chanaiwa felt it was best for people to use the buddy system when entering and exiting the game.

“Even not connected with the protest, I have heard of people getting beat up on the plaza,” Chanaiwa said. “That kind of thing is not cool and I want to make sure everyone here supporting us is safe, so I asked everyone to come and go in the buddy system.”

Jacks With Kaepernick plan to continue their protests in order to continue the conversation about injustice in the country. By sitting during the national anthem, Jacks With Kaepernick hope to continue the conversation for others to join in.