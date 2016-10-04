By: Cyrina Steward
I hate the skin that I am in
I hate the skin that I am in
I hate the skin that I am in
I hate everything that comes with being me
That comes with being colored
All the things I quote on quote can’t do
I hate the stares of bewilderment that
I am, I was and continue to be educated
Why couldn’t I have been blessed with skin
As white or as pure as snow
So I would not have to be burdened with a soul
Built and born out of an oppression
That was never my own
So I wouldn’t have to face the bewildered eyes of those far lighter than mine
That I can be smart, intelligent, educated, witty
That not only could I nip at your heels, but run alongside if not in front of,
Without eyes, without eyes, without eyes
Watching me
With astonishment that I can do what some believed to be impossible
Not allow my race or gender dictate my future
Or define the very fabric of my being
That I am more than brown skin and curly black hair
I hate the skin that I am in
But you know what I hate more
Every image showing my people as less than who they are
And myself for hating myself
For hating the reflection in the mirror
Feeling like a white girl in a mixed girl’s body because I don’t fit into the preconceived package I received at birth by a society created by those before me,
Long before me, before I, before…