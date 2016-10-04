Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Calypso Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Cyrina Steward

I hate the skin that I am in

I hate the skin that I am in

I hate the skin that I am in

I hate everything that comes with being me

That comes with being colored

All the things I quote on quote can’t do

I hate the stares of bewilderment that

I am, I was and continue to be educated

Why couldn’t I have been blessed with skin

As white or as pure as snow

So I would not have to be burdened with a soul

Built and born out of an oppression

That was never my own

So I wouldn’t have to face the bewildered eyes of those far lighter than mine

That I can be smart, intelligent, educated, witty

That not only could I nip at your heels, but run alongside if not in front of,

Without eyes, without eyes, without eyes

Watching me

With astonishment that I can do what some believed to be impossible

Not allow my race or gender dictate my future

Or define the very fabric of my being

That I am more than brown skin and curly black hair

I hate the skin that I am in

But you know what I hate more

Every image showing my people as less than who they are

And myself for hating myself

For hating the reflection in the mirror

Feeling like a white girl in a mixed girl’s body because I don’t fit into the preconceived package I received at birth by a society created by those before me,

Long before me, before I, before…