Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Editorial: The Importance of Sleep Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Do you receive the proper amount of sleep nightly? Hopefully, your answer is yes, because many people do not sleep the recommended seven to eight hours each night.

Many experience sleeping issues such as insomnia. On the other hand, people deal with the science of balancing life and sleep differently.

Often times sleep becomes secondary to life’s more urgent, pressing issues such as school and work.

College students should be aware of sleep deprivation and the effects of not receiving enough sleep.

Irregular sleep patterns and the lack of sleep can affect students’ learning capabilities, as sleep aids in memory and concentration.

Students who do not receive the proper amount of sleep at night may find themselves experiencing daytime sleepiness, causing them to fall asleep in class. People who receive less sleep also risk higher stress levels and moodiness.

Students who frequently pull “all-nighters” should be encouraged to develop better time management skills, if possible.

Try to achieve as much as you can in the daytime to make sure you are not cutting into time that could be used for sleep. Sleep should be viewed as important as class assignments because it is.

Sleep also has many health and beauty-related benefits. Under eye puffiness and circles can be alleviated through the proper amount of rest nightly. Sleep can also help calm depression and anxiety.

For those who struggle with falling asleep at night, it may help to not use any electronics 30 minutes prior to falling asleep.

Laying in bed while reading, writing in a journal or listening to music are also good things to do. Winding down before sleep may help you to relax and prepare your body for long term rest. Meditation while lying in bed may also help.

Just make sure you plan to receive a full night’s rest every night. Your body, mind and beauty depend on it.