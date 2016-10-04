Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Nate Parker's "The Birth of A Nation" Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Slauson Girl

This Friday, “The Birth of A Nation” will be released in theaters. The film is based upon the life and death of Nat Turner (Oct. 2, 1800 – Nov. 11, 1831) a slave who led one of the largest slave uprisings in America.

The film is written, produced and directed by Nate Parker, who also stars in the film as Nat Turner. “The Birth of A Nation” is important and groundbreaking for various reasons.

This film illustrates to Black people the importance and possibility of telling our own stories, creating our own content and raising funds to help bring our projects into fruition.

Nate Parker’s film made history at the Sundance Film Festival when Fox Searchlight bought the rights to “The Birth of A Nation” for $17 million, the largest bid in the festival’s history.

The film is a bold reclaiming of the original film entitled “The Birth of A Nation.” Released in 1916, the film is known to have sparked the resurgence of the KKK. This reclaiming will reshape the way in which “The Birth of A Nation” will be discussed and viewed in history.

The film is a testimony for aspiring filmmakers, writers and historians. Illustrating that we do not have to settle for our stories being told with the resources and perspective of those who do not represent our experience. Which has been done so many times before and continues to this day.

There is significant importance of a film like this being released within the current climate of America as well. A time when America is wearing oppression and injustice like a bumper sticker, inducing its state-sponsored terror upon Blacks and people of color for all to see.

This film tackles not only an uprising, but resistance; the courage to stand up to oppression even in the face of death.

As excited as I am for the film to be released, I am also aware and deeply torn by the major controversy surrounding the movie. As news of the film began to circulate, so did incidents of Parker’s past.

Incidents which included him and his friend Jean Celestin who is also the co-writer of “The Birth of A Nation,” being accused of rape while sophomores on the wrestling team at Penn State University in 1999.

Parker was eventually acquitted where Celestin was convicted and sentenced in a decision that was later overturned in an appeal.

The woman sued Penn State for failure to protect her of harassment by Parker and his friends leading up to trial. She won her suit against Penn State and eventually committed suicide in 2012.

This case has set a dark shadow over the movie for many. Some say because Parker is a Black man he is being subjected to a smear campaign to taint the importance of a movie such as “The Birth of A Nation.”

Parker was acquitted in a court of law, which should speak volumes. Some say the fact that the woman later committed suicide should say more.

As for me personally, as one who loves history, film and art, I understand the importance of marginalized and oppressed groups to produce our own narratives–the counter narrative of dominant society’s portrayal of us and our history.

As a woman however, it is hard for me to dismiss claims of sexual violence even if the court finds a technicality or reasonable doubt and acquits the perpetrator.

I do not know what happened with Nate Parker in 1999. I do know that he invested eight years into the work and development of this film.

I can not completely disregard the allegations against him, nor can I completely disregard his work because I understand the importance of a project such as this.

My justification? We must separate the art, from the artist or the message gets completely lost.