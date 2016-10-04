Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: When no means yes Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Rigmor Angel Soerensen

A couple of weeks ago I attended an after party in downtown Arcata. When it was time to go home, one of the dudes asked me to stay. I said, “Sorry, I have a boyfriend.” He shook his head like it didn’t matter. He approached me physically to try to kiss me. I put my hand up in front of me as a stop sign. I told him, “Hey, no, it’s not okay.” I left the house immediately after.

This episode has bothered me as a rape victim and college student. I chose to sit down and talk about it with freshmen to see what their thoughts were.

Deema Hindawi, 17, blames the culture we have grown up with.

“Men are superior and you are supposed to listen to them,” Hindawi said.

Julia Sanchez, 17, thinks society always is going to see it as a habit that no one can say no.

“When you hit on someone, your ego is up and it will hurt your feelings to be turned down,” Sanchez said.

Zachary Kennard, 18, believes the answer to why some men won’t take no for an answer lies in the nature of our brain. He says the purpose of life is to reproduce.

“In today’s society, when someone is told no, they take it as a challenge instead,” Kennard said.

With the rape culture prevalent in college, unknowledgeable people and peers comment on how the woman could have said no or stop to prevent being raped.

If guys don’t take no for an answer, how can we then blame rape victims for not saying “no” or “stop” before they get raped?

The problem lies in rapists minds. If women are to follow all the advice we get in this victim-blaming culture, we will never live a free and comfortable life at all.

“Cover up your skin,” “Watch your drink,” “Never go anywhere alone,” “All guys at the bar are only out after one thing.” My point is that even if you do follow this advice, you can become a victim. Following some of this advice may lower your risk.

How can it at all be fair for women to live in fear of rapists? It means women always have to fear for rapists when they walk around.

Everyone should have the right to not live in fear of becoming future victims. It is only consent with an affirmative, “Yes.” If you are silent, or say “No,” the guy does not have consent and he is a rapist.