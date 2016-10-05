Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Fantasy Football 101 Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Ermelo Albert Rebosura |

My hands are sweaty. Julio Jones, a wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, stands in front of me. I’m nervously waiting for him to choose the lucky person to get the rose; the rose which signifies 12 receptions for 300 yards and a touchdown. Thirty-six fantasy points. A one-way ticket to victory.

When I see players have historic scoring days, I hope and pray that it’s one of my players, just like a contestant on the Bachelor hoping to win the show and the love of a really handsome dude.

Luckily, I had him in one of my leagues. But I didn’t choose him in last week’s challenge where I took on ESPN’s top projections. Like many of you who faced him this week — I lost.

Losing to one player sucks. To prevent that from happening, here are some tips for the upcoming week of football.

Jacksonville, Kansas City, New Orleans and Seattle all have bye weeks this week.

Julio wasn’t the only Jones with a breakout week. Running back Matt Jones had his first 100-yard rushing game for the Redskins. He had the fourth highest output for running backs with 19 fantasy points. He’s playing the Ravens this week who has given up the fourth fewest fantasy points to running backs.

Jamaal Charles was finally active, but Spencer Ware had more touches. A lot of the game was in garbage time. The Chiefs are smart enough not to risk injury in a meaningless game. They also have a bye week this week, so look to start Charles after the break.

Carson Palmer got a concussion against the Rams last week. He’s playing the 49ers on Thursday night so it doesn’t look like he’ll be playing.

Another Carson, Carson Wentz, could be a good option to start over Palmer. He’s playing the Lions, who are giving up the second most points to opposing quarterbacks. Both he and fellow rookie Dak Prescott still haven’t thrown an interception in their young careers.

It’s that time of season where you either need to make drastic changes or keep the ship going. No matter your situation, always try to sell high on players who are over or underachieving early this season. Players like Matt Ryan who’s playing great or Rob Gronkowski who’s not doing much are ideal candidates.

Last Week

ESPN’s Projections

QB: Cam Newton 15

RB: David Johnson 10

RB: Lamar Miller 10

WR: Antonio Brown 18

WR: Julio Jones 36

TE: Rob Gronkowski 1

FLEX: Le’Veon Bell 17

D/ST: Texans 9

K: Blair Walsh 6

Total: 122

My projections

QB: Drew Brees 12

RB: Le’Veon Bell 17

RB: David Johnson 10

WR: Antonio Brown 18

WR: Odell Beckham Jr. 2

TE: Travis Kelce 8

FLEX: Allen Robinson 11

D/ST: Vikings 7

K: Justin Tucker 8

Total: 93

This week

ESPN’s Projections

QB: Cam Newton

RB: David Johnson

RB: Le’Veon Bell

WR: Antonio Brown

WR: A.J. Green

TE: Rob Gronkowski

FLEX: Melvin Gordon

D/ST: Patriots

K: Stephen Gostkowski

My projections

QB: Tom Brady

RB: David Johnson

RB: Le’Veon Bell

WR: Antonio Brown

WR: Jordy Nelson

TE: Jordan Reed

FLEX: Brandon Marshall

D/ST: Vikings

K: Adam Vinatieri