Giving aid to the refugee crisis in Europe

By Wilson Hartsock |

THE VOLUNTEERS

From burnt Italian beans to the salty seas of Greece, two of Humboldt’s own set out to turn their summer vacation into something more.

Associate professor Anthony Silvaggio and his partner Kandis Kelsey chose to volunteer to help the Syrian refugee crisis in Europe by traveling to an island off the Greek coast. Silvaggio teaches sociology and coaches lacrosse and Kelsey is a senior studying studio art. Silvaggio describes himself as an activist scholar; and always activist before scholar.

They started vacationing around Europe in July when they met some displaced North Africans and had an epiphany. In the spur of the moment, they decided to help.

“I’m not just gonna sit around and drink espresso,” Silvaggio said. “I got three weeks or a month here, I need to do something. I can do something.”

THE JOURNEY

Silvaggio read about the Greek island of Lesvos and its popularity for refugees due to its proximity to Turkey. Lesvos is an island in Greece that is closer to Turkey than it is to the mainland. This makes it a popular destination for refugees.

War-torn refugees escape their broken homelands and search for coasts with which they can land and build a new life. Most make it to Turkey and stay there. Others believe there’s a better and safer future in Europe.

This overflow of people in Turkey has led to an entire black market economy surrounding the refugees and the five-mile boat ride it takes to get to Lesvos in Greece. Not only do smugglers make money from every head they can fit on the boat, but refugees also end up investing money in counterfeit life vests because they’re cheap.

“We’d call them death vests,” Silvaggio said. “Basically they were made out of styrofoam and when they’d fill with water, they’d sink.”

This is one of many dangers to a refugee. In the past, the Greek government used to patrol and tow refugee boats back to Turkey. Smugglers would rather pop the boat than get towed back to shore. This forced the refugees to swim the remaining distance to shore; and a lot of these refugees are children. Silvaggio says the Greek government doesn’t do this anymore, but popping is still a practice among smugglers.

THE WORK

Kelsey and Silvaggio hooked up with the Lighthouse Relief organization in port Skala Sikaminias. They trained and worked with the beach cleanup crew.

The job was simple: walk to where boats had previously landed and clean up what was left behind. Rubber boats and rafts, death-vests, wet clothes, anything and everything that didn’t belong.

The day started with an hour hike at 9 a.m. to the beach in 90 degree heat. Every person carried a minimum of two gallons of water and plenty of garbage bags.

They would pick up and separate the garbage from the recyclable materials for the next seven hours. Rubber boats would be upcycled into extra bags and wet clothes would be washed and recycled into usable clothes for the refugees.

“There’s hundreds of thousands of vests, and for every raft there’s an engine,” Silvaggio said. “Just mountains of garbage.”

Baby shoes, floaties and plastic water bottles all littered the shore.

“It was really crazy to be picking up these items that washed up on shore,” Kelsey said. “To think like, what would I put in my bag if I was going to make this journey?”

They’d then leave the trash bags on the shore to be picked up by the government. Silvaggio says the government wasn’t too reliable for this duty so refugee organizations would usually just pay local fisherman to do it. Most of the time this garbage would end up in a dump, creating an orange mountain of vests and rafts.

Come 5 p.m., Kelsey and Silvaggio would work with the organization Unaccompanied Refugee Minors and spend their time in the kids camp playing, painting and teaching. Silvaggio would play lacrosse with the kids and Kelsey would paint with them, all in between teaching them english and getting to know them.

“There were a lot language barriers and all of the boys would ask you some sort of question and say ‘my friend!’” Kelsey said. “They genuinely considered you a friend.”

The work is very physically and emotionally tiring so volunteers usually only work one to two days before taking a day off. Kelsey says the turnaround for volunteers is so short that almost every week they’re working with new people.

She says despite the situation being dire and sad at times, there’s positivity all around.

“The town is such a beautiful, magical place,” Kelsey said. “You’re picking up trash on a beach but you can’t help but be blissed out.”

This blissfulness Kelsey felt is something that drew the attention of Dallas Thornton, a filmmaker from Colorado. Lesvos presented a good opportunity to explore the happy element of volunteer work for Thornton. He felt there was something missing in the national and international news stories about the crisis that he wanted to touch on in his documentary “My Key to Happy.”

“It was heavy on the heart, but there was this other element,” Thornton said. “Like getting to meet people like Tony and Kandis. They’re great.”

Thornton worked with Kelsey and Silvaggio on the beach cleanup crew cutting up rafts and vests.

“It was pretty eye-opening for us,” Thornton said. “Particularly the contrast of how bright and happy it was to be a volunteer there amidst this chaotic situation.”

School eventually brought the Humboldt duo home, but that didn’t stop them from planning their next trip to Greece in December. This time around, Kelsey plans to do an art project if she can connect with a refugee camp that has more families and kids.