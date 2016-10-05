Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: HSU talks 2016 presidential election Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Iridian Casarez |

When Alex Collins heard that Donald Trump would be running for president he thought it was a joke.

Humboldt State students and staff give their opinions about this year’s presidential election.

Collins is a junior international studies major at HSU. He will be participating in this year’s election. He is registered as independent. Collins said he’d be voting for Trump.

“I believe he’s the lesser of the two evils,” Collins said. “Hillary is the true evil. Trump is just a douche.”

Collins said Trump knows how to run businesses and will help our relationship with Russia.

True North brought voter registration forms to HSU to help students register or re-register to vote last Tuesday. True North is a grass roots organization based in Chico, California that reaches out to the Native, Hmong and Latino communities throughout Humboldt County.

Anna Lacey is a canvisor for True North. Lacey was specifically hired to help people register to vote and answer any voter registration questions, she said.

“It’s really a privilege to vote in this country,” Lacey said. “We want everyone’s voice to be heard.”

Danielle Dickerson is a senior sociology major. Dickerson says she is nonpartisan. A nonpartisan is not a part of any political party.

Dickerson said that Hillary Clinton is an inadequate person to run but is going to win based off the fact that she seems determined.

“Based off her personality, she seems headstrong and proficient,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson said that based on the way society has been and how specific people don’t benefit from the system, she wasn’t surprised Trump was running for President.

“Trump is problematic,” Dickerson said. “He uses his white male privilege to say what he wants and he’s seen as humorous.”

Kathleen Lee is a political science lecturer at HSU. She has been lecturing at HSU for 25 years on and off. She is discussing the election in some of her classes.

Lee said that she didn’t believe Trump would be successful in becoming the Republican nominee because he had no background in government. She also said Trump does not have the temperament to become president.

“If you criticize him he’ll go off the rails,” Lee said. “He’s repeatedly demonstrated he couldn’t pass an American government test.”

Lee said Clinton is a policy worker, knows how to work things and is experienced.

Clinton has similar policies to President Obama’s, Lee said.

“If Hillary is elected, it would be status quo,” Lee said. “But if Donald Trump was elected, it’d be a whole new ball game.”