Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Jacks Pass Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Brian Cohen |

The bare fields and empty gym highlighted the action here in Arcata. All of the teams were on the road in their respective sport. All games played this past week were great with a majority coming down to nail bitters. Volleyball had an off week as they get ready to battle a conference rival. Here is what happened this week in Lumberjack sports:

Football:

Undefeated on the road, the Jacks rose to the occasion without a full squad. All the way in Nebraska, the Jacks improved to 3-0 away from the Redwood Bowl. The team was down key players. Veteran offensive starters Chase Krivashei, Ja’Quan Gardner and Lucas Govan were sidelined with injuries. Despite the show of force, the Jacks turned to a team effort. Richard Doctor and Blair Zerr stepped in some big shoes and filled them perfectly. The Jacks beat Chadron State 31-27. They improve to 3-2 on the season. The offense dominated the possession of the bal,l holding it for 40 minutes compared to Chadron State’s 18 minutes. The Jack’s return home for their homecoming game Oct. 8 against Central Washington. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. They are still looking for their first home win on the season after dropping their previous two.

Men’s Soccer:

Unable to find the back of the net, the Jacks were shutout in their San Diego road trip. In two games, the Jacks were outscored 6-0. They lost to San Marcos five goals to none. Against UC San Diego, the Jacks put up a great fight. A good performance in the net kept the Jacks in the game. The offensive side hurt them as they dropped the second game 1-0 in their road trip. The Jacks will be off this week as they prepare to host San Francisco and Monterey Bay at College Creek Field Oct. 14 and 16.

Women’s Soccer:

A double overtime effort ended in a bittersweet fashion. The team played in San Marcos where they walked away with a draw. The lone goal from Alex Jenkins in the 89th minute was able to save the Jacks from another loss on the season. It was a different story when they faced UC San Diego. The eighth ranked Tritons beat the Jacks 4-0. The Jacks record on the season dropped to 2-8-1 and 1-4-1 in conference play. Their next three games will be played at home. The College Creek Field will see action again on Oct. 7, 14, and 16.

Volleyball:

The women’s volleyball team had the opportunity to rest. They had an off week after their last games on Sept. 24 against Chico State. The Jacks are 8-4 on the year and 2-0 in the Lumberjack Arena. In conference play, they are off to a great start of 3-1. Symone Hayden leads the team in overall points on the season. Nicole Bewley and Alex Lolland round out the top three in total points. The team travels to Chico for a match against the Wildcats Oct. 7. They then travel to Turlock Oct. 8 to face Stanislaus State.

Cross Country:

Women’s cross country placed second at the Sonoma State invite. The conditions were perfect for a morning run at Spring Lake Regional park. Giovanna Romo was the women’s top finisher for HSU placing fifth. Ashley Matsen, Jocelyn Barber and Mia Owens rounded out the top 10. The men’s team did not send anyone to the event. They took the week off from competition as both teams get ready for their next event Oct. 7 in San Francisco.

GO JACKS!