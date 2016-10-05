Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Lumberjack guide to Presidents and Propositions Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Andrew Butler

Tuesday, November 8, 2016 will be the first opportunity many college students receive to vote. As the election approaches, it’s important to be knowledgeable about which presidential candidate you’re voting for. But what about all of those other boxes with unrecognizable names and seemingly randomly numbered propositions?

The Lumberjack guide to the 2016 election is here to help.

President and Vice President

Democratic Party: Hillary Clinton – Tim Kaine

Republican Party: Donald J Trump – Mike Pence

American Peace and Freedom Party: Gloria Estela La Riva – Dennis J Banks

Green Party: Jill Stein – Ajamu Baraka

Libertarian Party: Gary Johnson – Bill Weld

US Senator

Democratic Party: Kamala D Harris (current Attorney General)

Democratic Party: Loretta L Sanchez (current congresswoman)

US Representative in congress District 2

Democratic Party: Jared Huffman (current congressman)

Republican Party: Dale K Mensing (current CA cashier)

State Assembly

Democratic Party: Jim Wood (current assembly member)

Libertarian Party: Ken Anton (California professional geologist)

Eureka City Council member Ward 2 (for residents of Eureka)

Heidi S Messner (lead pastor, community organizer)

Eureka City Council member Ward 4 (for residents of Eureka)

Austin Allison (healthcare professional)

John B Fullerton (CPA, planning commissioner)

Statewide Propositions

Prop 51: School bonds. Funding for k-12 schools and community college facilities

The bill would authorize $9 billion in general obligation bonds. The money would go toward renovation and modernization of k-12 schools and facilities, charter schools and vocational facilities, and community college facilities. The bill will cost California $17.6 billion after principal interest, resulting in an average payment of $500 million a year for the next 35 years.

Prop 52: Medi-Cal hospital fee program. Initiative, constitutional amendment and statute

Would extend indefinitely an existing statute that imposes fees on hospitals to fund Medi-Cal health care services, care for uninsured patients and provide children’s health care. Relatively no fiscal impact on California.

Prop 53: Revenue bonds

Requires statewide voter approval before that state issues or sells and bond exceeding $2 billion. No fiscal impact.

Prop 54: Legislature and proceedings

Requires legislature to publish all bills online for 72 hours before voting on them. Will cost $1-2 million a year to keep up.

Prop 55: Tax extension to fund health care and education

Extends for 12 years the increased personal income tax for those earning more than $250,000 dollars. The revenue goes to k-12 schools, community colleges and healthcare. The tax creates $4-9 billion a year in revenue.

Prop 56: Cigarette tax to fund healthcare and tobacco prevention research

Increases cigarette tax by $2 per pack with equivalent increases on other tobacco products and e-cigarettes containing nicotine. $1-1.4 billions in revenue per year, likely decreasing every year. The funds would mostly go to low income California’s healthcare.

Prop 57: Criminal sentences

Allows parole consideration for non-violent felons. Authorizes sentence credits for rehabilitation, good behavior and education. Provides that juvenile court judge decides whether child is tried as a child or an adult. Would save tens of millions a year in criminal justice costs.

Prop 58: English proficiency and multilingual education

Requires that schools ensure students obtain English language proficiency. Requires that schools seek community input in developing English learning programs. Authorizes school districts to create language immersion programs for both native and non-native English speakers.

Prop 59: Corporations and political spending – Legislative advisory question

Should the California legislature and elected officials use their authority to propose an amendment to the U.S. constitution that would override the supreme court ruling in Citizens United V Federal Election Commission? A vote yes would urge our elected officials to move toward a constitutional amendment aimed at separating the rights of corporations from the rights of people.

Prop 60: Adult films, condoms and health requirements

Requires adult film performers to use condoms while filming. Requires producers to pay for testing and related healthcare costs from the job. Requires that signs enforcing the use of condoms be posted at all filming locations. Could save up to $1 million a year in healthcare costs for Californians.

Prop 61: State prescription drug purchases and pricing standards

Prohibits the state from buying and selling prescription drugs at a price above the lowest paid for by Veteran Affairs. Exempts managed care programs funded through Medi-Cal. Savings cannot be determined as they depend on the propositions enforcement and drug pricing.

Prop 62: Death penalty

Repeals death penalty and replaces it with life imprisonment without parole. Applies retroactively to all inmates who have been sentenced to death. Would raise criminal justice costs by around $150 million a year.

Prop 63: Firearms and ammunition sales

Requires background checks and Department of Justice authorization to purchase ammunition. Prohibits possession of large-capacity ammunition magazines. Requires DOJ participation in Federal Instant Criminal Background Check System. Will generate more than $1 billion a year in revenue, plus save tens of millions used in the criminal justice system.

Prop 64: Marijuana Legalization

Legalizes recreational marijuana under state law for adults 21 and older. Imposes state taxes on sales and cultivation. Provides licensing and establishes standards for marijuana products.

Prop 65: Carryout bag charges

Redirects money collected by grocery and certain other stores through mandated sale of carryout bags. Funds will be used for environmental projects. Revenue could be in the millions per year.

Prop 66: Death penalty procedures

Changes procedures governing state court challenges to the death penalty. Requires attorneys who accept non-death penalty cases to accept capital punishment cases.

Prop 67: Ban on single use plastic bags – referendum

A ‘yes’ vote approves, and a ‘no’ vote rejects, a statute prohibiting grocery and other stories from giving customers single use plastic bags.

For more information on how and where to vote, visit https://www.usa.gov/election-day