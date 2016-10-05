Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: More than Just Pom Poms Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

HSU Cheer

By: Andre Hascall |

With football season hitting full swing, all eyes are on the Jacks. There is one squad that deserves a little more love. That squad is our very own Humboldt State cheer team. This team is not only filled with students, the coaches of the team are students this year.

These girls practice for three hours every day each week. They prepare themselves for their sideline appearances at the majority of sporting events. This is even more impressive when you consider the fact that this is a club sport on campus and these ladies provide this service for fun and pure love of the sport.

“I’ve been a part of this program for five years and each year it was a different coaching staff,”

coach and student Caren Jaras said. “This season feels more organized than any other year. As Andrew’s second season and my first season as coach, we have accomplished a lot more than we expected for a rebuilding year.”

Their season never ends so there is never a dull moment being a part of HSU cheer.

“We are getting involved with the community by attending events like the farmer’s market or a beach cleanup and we are trying to get our cheerleaders at every sports game,” Jaras said. “Your HSU cheerleaders put in 110 percent every day at practice. They work as hard as any other athlete in our school; instead of throwing a ball we throw people.”

New faces are all around this team, from the coaching staff to the cheerleaders. Stephanie Rodriguez, a freshman, is new to HSU cheer.

“Being new to the team is a bit challenging at times but also very enjoyable because I get to build this new family and grow a bond like no other,” Rodriguez said.

Assistant coach and student Heidi Edwards thinks the excitement level should rise.

“We have a great group of enthusiastic, out-going cheerleaders,” Edwards said. “They are showing dedication to not only their coaches but their school as well.”

Edwards is also highly fond of cheer captain Marissa Marquez.

“Marissa has gone through various amounts of injury and continues to come back stronger than before,” Edwards said. “She is one of the most athletic people on campus.”

The 2016-2017 year is looking bright for HSU cheer compared to years of the past.

“Well this is my first year doing cheer so I don’t have any background knowledge to compare it with, but it’s definitely not easy,” Rodriguez said. “However, every single thing we do has a purpose behind it to improve us as people and athletes.”

There are a lot of reasons to be a part of the Humboldt State cheer squad, whether it’s as a cheerleader or even a fan.

“We strive to help our athletes become a better student, a better professional and an overall better individual,” Jaras said.

“It’s definitely worth the time and effort required. You connect with other people while serving the community directly,” Rodriguez said. “Overall, it truly makes the college experience a memorable one.”