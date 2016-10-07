Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Drawing with Purpose Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Chelsea Medlock

If anyone is lucky enough to have a grandparent in their life to share wisdom, cherish it. Student artist Gichi Viramontes says her grandfather’s artistic influence made her who she is today. Viramontes, an art major at Humboldt State, reflects on moments during her childhood spent drawing with her grandfather. She now realizes it was a learning opportunity for her.

Viramontes’ grandfather was born in Chihuahua, Mexico. He was a professional architect and made a decent income off his artistic talents.

Viramontes was about 6 years old when her grandfather got sick and left Mexico for California to move in with Viramontes and her family. He valued the skill of art, so he and Viramontes would take turns drawing lines and “adding to the picture.”

Grandpa Viramontes thought his sickness was a minor case of bronchitis, but was later diagnosed with lung cancer. He went through chemotherapy for two years to remove a tumor the size of a baseball.

While going through chemotherapy, Grandpa Viramontes taught Viramontes realistic drawing and shading. Most of the time, they drew animals because those were grandpa Viramontes’ favorite figures: foxes, buffalo and cattle. Viramontes was the only grandchild to spend time with him since the majority of the grandchildren lived in Nevada and Arizona.

After two years, Grandpa Viramontes moved back to Mexico having completed his surgery to remove the cancer. Viramontes carried on with her what her grandfather had taught her.

Meryllene Guiala works with Viramontes at Taco Bell and is also a student at HSU.

“Gichi is the kind of artist that draws from the heart and her cartoons at Taco Bell are always funny,” Guiala said.

When Guiala and Viramontes are on break at work, Viramontes draws funny cartoons of her co-workers. She shares her passion and creativity with others in the friendliest ways. She never charges for her art work and instead gives it away out of kindness.

At home when Viramontes is stressed or overwhelmed, she uses art as meditation.

Elissa Sanchez is a HSU student and kinesiology major.

“Recently, I allowed her to draw on my book, she drew a flower with multi-color petals,” Sanchez said.

The colors were really waterbased and drippy to make it more interesting. Viramontes used pastels to clump and water-based color for a drip effect.

Viramontes owes more than just her love for art to her grandfather. He deeply influenced the person she is today.

“He is the only person in my life I don’t want to let down,” Viramontes said.