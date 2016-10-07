Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: FBI's Most Wanted: An Autobiography by Assata Shakur Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Opinion by Rigmor Soerensen

This semester I’m taking Women’s Studies 107: Women, Culture and History. The first book in our curriculum is “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur, published in 1987. Shakur was a member of the Black Panther Party and Black Liberation Party throughout the 1960s and ‘70s.

In 1973, Shakur was accused of killing a New Jersey state trooper after a shootout on the New Jersey Turnpike. She was later convicted of first-degree murder and seven other felonies related to the shootout in 1977.

Assata is a perfect example of an African-American activist fighting for her rights against a white-privileged community.

Between 1973 and 1977 she was accused of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, bank robbery and kidnapping, resulting in three acquittals and three dismissals.

In her book, it emerges that she believes she was accused because she was a black political activist that politicians and the police wanted nothing to do with.

Lecturer of the class, Kerry Marsden, said that the book is framed around the idea of revolution and activism.

“The book gives a further understanding of oppression from the past and today,” Marsden said. “We have capacity to push back against it (oppression).”

One of Marsden’s students, Alan Reyes Lopez, said that Assata’s way of telling the story in first-person made the book realistic.

Cristian Rios said Shakur’s personal experience made the book.

“She shares her opinion in a different way, because she tells how it (society) can be improved,” Rios said.

I was inspired by Assata’s way of writing poems. Throughout the book, poems seem to be written and appear whenever a big event or something life-changing happens. How I interpret Shakur’s poems is that she writes them as a way of healing from what she has been through. I was also inspired by her own use of terms as synonyms to offend people and places as a way of expressing herself. An example is that she calls cops “pigs,” “fascists” and “nazis.” She spells nazis with lower case ‘n’ to disrespect them.

In Shakur’s rhetorical strategic writing, she spells words differently from what is grammatically correct to leave an underlying meaning. She changes the first letter on words and names. An example is that she writes court with a “k” most of the time instead of with a “c,” referring to the Ku Klux Klan.

Every time she writes the word “black,” she writes it with a capital “b” letter. I believe she capitalizes the “b” to show how proud she is of her heritage and living people. Shakur also uses lowercase “i” frequently in her writing. As I understand it, it means that she does not see herself as equal or better than other people she writes about in the same context.

Reading Assata’s book for homework checks off diversity and common ground and lower division area C on your degree audit report. If you don’t need to fulfill area C, you can read “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur free as an eBook at the HSU library.

Shakur left prison after only serving two years of her sentence for her involvement in the shootout on the New Jersey Turnpike. In 1984, she fled to Cuba where she still lives today on a political asylum.