Student Homelessness at Humboldt State

By Reyna Wilcoxon

Branden Black, a sophomore business major, is one of the couch-hoppers of HSU.

“It’s hard to feel stable,” Black said. “[Being homeless] has definitely taken a toll on my mental health and well-being.”

According to the food and housing security survey that was published in January, “[Approximately] 225 [HSU] students reported experiencing homelessness at some point starting college.”

Sophomore kinesiology major Jesus Echevarria faces the same problem.

“Right now I’m staying with my girlfriend until I can find a place,” Echevarria said. “I started applying in June, but a lot of places require you to be there and I wasn’t here at the time so that made it harder.”

While Black started applying earlier in March, he’s still having a hard time finding off-campus housing.

“There’s so many uncertainties,” Black said.

HSU sociology major Chant’e Cat held a meeting on Friday at the BSS building with about 55 other students, faculty and community members to talk about the homeless student problem.

“I never thought that at 37 years old I would be repeating my 15-year-old journey,” Cat said. “How do you study when you’re anxious about food and housing?”

Cat estimates there are around 800 homeless students at HSU and is working on a survey to get a more accurate number.

Since there are so many other homeless students, there are a lot of people applying to the same places, making their chances of getting picked slim.

“I’ve applied to over 10 places,” Echevarria said. “Every time there are like 20 other people applying too.”

Black and Echevarria have the privilege of sleeping in a house, while there are other students that don’t even have that.

“My coworker at the McKinleyville Starbucks lives out of his van,” Jesus Echevarria said. “He uses the wifi there and uses the showers in the kinesiology building. He’s been looking for places too.”