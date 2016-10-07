Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: This week in science (Sept. 30 - Oct. 7) Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Claire Roth |

Health – A limited lifespan

Advancements in technology, medicine, and overall understanding of the human body have all resulted in longer lives for people over the years. However, scientists say that humans inevitably come with an expiration date, regardless of the modern marvels of medical science. This is due to the fact that old age takes numerous tolls on the body which cannot all be continuously mended. The oldest confirmed person, Jeanne Calment, lived to be 122 years and 164 days old before passing in 1997. Calment was born in 1875. Though the life expectancy of the average person is still projected to increase in coming years, researchers suspect the chance of someone surpassing Calment’s age at death to be less than one in 10,000. Our ancestors in the 18th century saw an average lifespan of about 35 years of age; as for the folks of today’s 21st century, scientists project that the average age of old-age death has leveled out at about 115 years of age and is not expected to increase anytime soon.

Food – Growth through waste

A pair of researchers are in the midst of tackling a two birds, one stone scenario. The two birds? Food waste and food production. The stone? An aquaponics system powered by methane produced from – you guessed it – food waste. Elena Timofeeva is a chemistry professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago and John Katsoudas is a researcher in the field of physics. The two, who are married, noticed how expensive an electricity-powered aquaponics system proved to be when they attempted it in their home basement and received a staggering electricity bill. This is what set off the quest for an off-the-grid aquaponics system. Timofeeva and Katsoudas designed the system to be mobile, building it within a 45-foot shipping container. Methane is produced through inputting food waste, or biowaste, into a contraption called a biodigester. The biodigester behaves much like a stomach to process the methane into gas, which is then used to power a generator controlling the light sources and water sources of the aquaponic system.

Climate – Hurricane Matthew lights up the sky

Fortunate photographer Frankie Lucena was in the right place at the right time when he captured an image of a rare phenomenon known as a sprite while taking photographs of Hurricane Matthew last Saturday. Sprites, not to be confused with the soda pop brand, have a variety of appearances and are a type of electrical discharge. They only exist above active thunderstorm activity and NASA estimates their flash to last for a mere one thousandth of a second. Sprites result when positive lightning is discharged from a thundercloud to the ground below. They are described as the inverse of a lightning bolt.