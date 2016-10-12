Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: An Unconstitutional Culture Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: George Clark

Whether you are a Humboldt State student employee picking up a financial aid check or being sworn-in as president of the U.S., you will join millions of others required to sign allegiance to the U.S. Constitution, our nation’s preeminent and least read document.

Its principles are summarized in the preamble, “We the People…promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity…”

These are words that should generate intense debate just as they had when revolutionary patriot Thomas Paine was ostracized for asking uncomfortable questions about slavery and power, a fate still imposed upon courageous Americans.

Those who command the peremptory structures of power today have no use for questions from prophetic voices of dissent being censored by the press, government officials and academia.

(Censorship no longer requires the threat of a monarch’s guillotine).

Isn’t our surveillance-state akin to slavery not liberty? Historically surveillance is always abused against dissidents, both real and imagined.

A sobering reality considering the deployment of face-recognition satellites, street monitors, body-cams, drones and the militarization of city police used to repress civil disobedience and infiltrate community organizations. While the trillion dollar NSA, FBI, CIA and Homeland Security have access to every American’s email, telephone and web-search.

Where are the vociferous debates over U.S. income disparity and incarceration rates for men, women and children that are the highest in the industrialized world?

Doesn’t the word “posterity” in the Constitution sound a lot like “sustainability” and the Native American’s “Seventh Generation?”

Shouldn’t our public institutions be promoting and facilitating lifestyle changes commensurate with climate change and the full-employment of a green economy? Instead of squandering the lives and treasury of “We the People” on unconstitutional, unending wars-for-oil?

Worldwide biodiversity collapse and 70 million refugees from U.S. wars and climate change represent the expanding global cost of archaic imperial cultures like ours; organized to enrich entrenched privilege, power and its unsustainable and predatory industries.

America’s second revolution began immediately after its first, marked by over two centuries of protests and transient reforms. Many of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “New Deal” programs are divested or gone. In just one generation Lyndon B. Johnson’s “Great Society” has seen its Medicare program partially privatized, diminished and confusing beyond our parent’s and grandparents recognition.

Civil rights reforms have been circumvented by mass incarceration, compulsory prison labor, decades-long solitary confinement and unaccountable murder by authorities.

“Public” universities are graduating our best and brightest into debt peonage.

Catalysts for revolution are accelerating while revolutionary history vanishes from classrooms, and with it, important citizenship skills. Prerequisites in negotiation and diplomacy, labor history and most importantly, public speaking, assertiveness, advocacy and activism should be tailored to every degree.

Our revolutionary Constitution was influenced by the remarkably similar separation of powers governing the Iroquois nation for millenni. An appropriate strategy against unbridled concentrations of wealth, power and the tyranny needed to retain them.

However the Constitution’s separation of power is insufficient today, due to money-corrupted elections and unparalleled advances in peremptory weapons systems. Technology, propaganda, surveillance and subversion increasingly used against individuals and organizations who become effective advocates for change.

Today’s challenges require the radical separation of power used by the Apache. Distinguished as the only Native people undefeated during Spain’s invasion of the “New World,” Apache communities organized separately from each other with volunteer leaders, fighters and independent tactics.

Like the Apache we have the capacity and the responsibility to assert ourselves within each community to return public decisions and wealth to serving a constitutional commitment to posterity; ending campus and municipal investments in outdated, unsustainable industries, passing ballot initiatives requiring city and county governments to dedicate one percent of their annual budget for homeless and low-income housing, educing consumption of unsustainable, toxic commodities processed by children thousands of miles away and courageously imploring friends and family to enjoy building paradise at home.

Instead of one person consuming 2,000 pounds of fossil fuel, (about the same quantity used by an average U.S. commuter annually, for a voyeur’s experience of Venice) before it’s completely submerged, due to its frivolous consumption.

Regardless of an oath to honor the U.S. Constitution, this planet’s living posterity depends upon your individual choices becoming a flood of enduring social, environmental and economic change if humanity is going to survive Earth’s nascent Anthropocene Period.

Use the revolutionary separation of power wisely.

George Clark

HSUC Accounting Technician 1979-1989

HSU Liberal Arts, class of ‘82

HSU Teaching Credential, 1993