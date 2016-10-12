Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Benchwarmer blues Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

My time as a Humboldt softball player

Opinion by: Lindsey Zito |

I am a benchwarmer. Well, at least I used to be. I was never a terrible athlete during my time on the team, but I was in no way some softball superstar either. It was always such a weird place to be in. The sport I had been playing and excelling in my whole life suddenly became a constant struggle just to be a fourth string player for a position I didn’t even play. But I loved the sport, so I endured it all. It’s a particularly odd feeling; being so angry at something that has been the love of my life since 6 years old.

I am a benchwarmer. Don’t get me wrong, I made some of the best memories of my life as part of that team. I made some amazing friends along the way as well. Some of the best I’ve ever had. Being a part of a collegiate team is such an amazing experience. It’s a group of women, with all sorts of personalities, backgrounds, and experiences that all share one common passion. Playing softball. It was that sort of passion that really molded us into such an amazing unit. We were truly a family, bickering and all. While I, myself wasn’t doing as much of the playing, most of the time it was completely worth it. As long as I got to be a part of this amazing family, I was having the time of my life. But as life goes, there is always that dark cloud that ruins a sunny day.

I am a benchwarmer. My whole life I was raised to believe that if I worked hard enough, my efforts would be rewarded. It’s something all coaches like to preach. You know, the whole “I would rather give playing time to a person who always gives 100% rather than a person with natural talent who doesn’t,” but sometimes that’s just not how things are. It was something that became incredibly difficult for me to comprehend. I couldn’t understand how some of my teammates who always worked their hardest, would end up having to sit every game behind some all-star prodigy who had never had to work even half as hard. There were girls, including myself, who quite literally shed their blood, sweat, and tears everyday just to get a shot to maybe pinch run for someone. The ugly truth I had to learn quickly was that no matter how much a coach will preach about players giving 100%, when it comes down to playing, the ultimate goal is winning. In terms of success, that’s what matters most I guess. That’s what gets us regional titles, division titles, and ultimately takes us to nationals.

I am a benchwarmer. Some can do it. They can keep a positive attitude with a smile on their face while dragging themselves through hell, and that was just something I couldn’t do any more. I commend my fellow teammates who could, it’s an incredibly admirable trait I wish I possessed. With every passing day I found myself resenting every practice, every game, and every other outing that involved the whole team more and more. I felt irrelevant. I was just that girl who kept her head down in practice and who always cheered the loudest during games. I found myself doing it just to keep from breaking down. The louder I cheered, the more frustrated I really was. I couldn’t control my playing time, so I did the only thing I could control, my positivity. But that was something I couldn’t do for my team anymore. I couldn’t do it to myself. But I also couldn’t be the one responsible for a negative attitude in the dugout, because no matter what anyone says, a negative attitude is absolute poison in the dugout. I’ve seen it first hand.

I am a benchwarmer. The decision to quit the sport I love so much was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make in my young adult life. The experiences and memories I’ve made while being a student athlete is something I will always cherish. I wouldn’t have wanted to spend the first two years of college any other way. I miss the game every now and then, but as much as it hurt to leave, it was the right thing to do for me. I have never been happier. The life as a mediocre student athlete wasn’t always so glamorous, but the time I was given is something that I wouldn’t ever change. I wish everyone got experience the joys of being a part of something as big as a nationally ranked team. Whether I played or not, my experience was unforgettable. It’s now time for the next chapter of my softball-less life to begin, and I’m loving every page.

I was a benchwarmer.