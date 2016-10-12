Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Butting heads Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Playing while concussed

By: Keaundrey Clark |

The pressure was on. The crowd cheering as the game is close. Pale and sweaty as he lines up on defense. The play starts, he barrels down on the ball carrier, while going in for the tackle suddenly a sickening crack sound enters his head. Dazed and confused, he has taken a knee to the head. He was taken out and evaluated by the trainers and was allowed to return. Something wasn’t right though.

This was junior Zach Smith two years ago after a rugby match. He tried to play concussed but was ineffective.

“It felt like my brain rattled, I could feel it,” Smith said.

When Smith went to his trainer, he was given a concussion test. The baseline test is a computer test where a person is asked questions that assess and measure reaction time, memory capacity, mental processing, and functioning of the brain. They record baseline concussion symptoms and provide information about the athlete’s history with concussions.

Smith answered the questions within seconds of being asked.

The initial baseline testing that Smith was given did not stop him from getting back in the game. He could have suffered further damage.

“My teammates said I stumbled off the field like I was hammered drunk,” Smith said. “When I went back into the game after being “all cleared” they said it was one of the worst games I’ve ever played.”

Smith tried to go to class the same week but things didn’t feel right.

“When I was in class later that week, I could not focus and had my hands on my head the whole class period,” Smith said.

His teacher thought Smith had symptoms of a person who had been drugged. He knew this was serious and went to see a doctor.

“After going to see the doctors and doing the test with North Coast Concussions Program, I stayed out for a few weeks,” Smith said.

Beth Larson, coordinator for NCCP tests athletes on campus for concussions. She says this type of thing used to happen a lot. Since the social conscience about concussions has increased, the risk of going back into the game and taking further damage as decreased.

“If anyone who is aware of recognized signs of concussions, they should take that person out of the game and keep that person out,” Larson said.

Smith retested till he was able to show improvement in his scores and overall health.

David Hobbs, an incoming freshman on the rugby team knows concussions are a part of such a physical game.

“Our coaches teach us the proper way to tackle, where to put our heads so when we hit the impact isn’t severe,” Hobbs said.