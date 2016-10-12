Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Editorial: Racialized violence & discrimination in Humboldt County Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Thoughts of racialized violence and discrimination in Humboldt County may have never crossed your mind. However, maybe you are a student or faculty of color who has experienced this.

With Humboldt County being such a rural environment, many like to believe that we have escaped the smog of racism and white supremacy.

What Humboldt inhabitants fail to realize is no matter how far we are from large cities and sites of major protest and conflict, Humboldt County still lies within the realm of America.

And this smog of racism, although invisible, is thick; looming over all cities, states and counties while permeating every American institution.

There have been many concerns raised to administration and faculty regarding the experiences of students of color in the outside community of Humboldt State. There are cases where students have been harassed off campus with racial epithets and bottles hurled at them by cars passing by, in addition to other forms of violence

Questions were raised at the University Senate meeting last Tuesday, Oct. 6. The Senate hoped to pass a resolution on how to effectively offer assistance to its students and faculty of color who are experiencing racism and biases at the hands of community members, businesses, property managements and realtors.

Various members of the Senate noted HSU’s stated commitment to diversity issues and being advocates for social justice and its student of color population, with very little follow through.

The Senate spent a good amount of time on the language and words to be used in the resolution, which would hold HSU more accountable to be actively involved and committed. This is instead of just releasing statements on the issues at hand, which only goes as far as showing solidarity.

Showing solidarity is what President Rossbacher attempted to do with an email sent by her office the same day as the Senate meeting. In the email, Rossbacher details how she “knows racism is not the norm on campus or in our neighboring communities.”

Yet in the same paragraph, she mentions the continued “overt-racism” and biases experienced by HSU students and faculty.

Many at HSU feel as though it was a slap in the face; a lackluster attempt to touch on the issues at hand, while dancing around them. Rossbacher failed to interpret and address the problem of racialized violence and discrimination in its entirety, which does a complete disservice to the experiences of students and faculty of color.

It is true. Humboldt is a “caring place, with many thoughtful, open-minded and well-intentioned people.” But Humboldt County still lies within America. The same America that is built upon and revolves around the concept of white supremacy.

It is this system that we live under, which indoctrinates people’s beliefs about others and labels people as “others.”

Although many may not partake in violence against people of color, beliefs held about people of color and the ways people respond to them because of it still affect them in the utmost of ways to the micro-level.

Call them “unconscious biases” or whatever you will, but until we can be honest about the true problem and root-causes of these problems, HSU will not get far while it attempts to hide under the guise of liberalism and the nature of Humboldt County.

The frustration of students and faculty with President Rossbacher’s email prompted swift action from students. An online campaign and hashtag was created on Facebook and Twitter, brilliantly named #POCNORMHSU. This allows students and those within the HSU community to use social media to share their experiences of violence, discrimination and racism experienced in Humboldt County. They also have listed demands, which include a public apology from President Rossbacher.

Overall, for a school that prides itself on social justice, there is a dry involvement by its lead representative(s). An event that discussed police dealings with people of color at such a crucial time in our country did not grant the presence of our university president. Leading many to speculate on her understanding and overall commitment to the issues.