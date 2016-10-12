Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Fantasy Football 101 Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Making fantasy football great again

By: Ermelo Albert Rebosura |

There are clowns trying to take over the world. There are clowns fighting to become our next president. There are also clowns who run fantasy leagues that are repetitive and boring.

You may think fantasy football is fun. But is it as fun as you think it is? Believe it or not, it can be better. With my help, I will change your fantasy leagues for the better. I will build a wall that will keep bad commissioners out of fantasy leagues. I will show how your current commissioner has been lying to you and deleting emails. Most importantly, I will make fantasy football great again.

I’ve been in a variety of different leagues and commissioner of my league for five years. Here are some things I’ve learned over the years that keeps leagues fun, different and better than all other leagues.

Auction drafts are the way to go. Standard drafts are archaic. With auction drafts, you have a hypothetical $200 to spend creating your team. With this type of draft, you can have combinations of players that would never be possible in standard drafts. It’s also fun trying to outbid your friends.

Ditch the waiver wire system with the free agency acquisition budget. This long-worded term is like an auction draft. You have $200 to spend on waivers for the whole season. With this budget, you don’t rely on the waiver order to acquire players. If you want a player, you can make sure you get that player.

The $200 you spend in auction drafts and the free agency acquisition budget is play money and not actual money. But one of the more common ways to spice up your league is to up the ante. Make it a high stakes league. This makes leagues exponentially more competitive. This makes everything you do more important and makes every week a must-win.

Trophies are a must. In my league, we have a WWE-style championship belt for the winner. But we also have a Dallas Cowboys kid’s costume for the worst team in the league. At our draft, we all take a league photo and the last place player has to squeeze on the helmet — we are almost all 49ers fans so it’s humiliating. The extremes are great. When you win it’s glorious but when you lose it’s the absolute worst.

Fantasy football to me is more than just a game, it’s a lifestyle. With my proposals, I will make make fantasy football great again. But it doesn’t end there. I will turn your fantasies into reality.