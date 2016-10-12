Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Jacks Pass Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Brian Cohen |

Homecoming week held a lot of exceptions for the Jacks. The Redwood Bowl was packed on Saturday with 6,000 plus wanting to see a victory. The excitement was buzzing on Friday at College Creek Field with women’s soccer dominating performance. The energy continued at the homecoming pep rally Friday night. All events lead up to the Saturday afternoon tailgate party, before ending in the Bowl. Here is a look at what happened in Lumberjack sports this week:

Football:

In their third home game of the season the Jacks came out hot. They started attacking early and got off to a 17-7 halftime lead. The Jacks also saw the return of a few offensive pieces they were missing last week. The defense played in the first half could also be said to be the team’s best half of defensive ball all season. It was a completely different story in the second half. Central Washington shut out the Jacks and only allowed 65 total yards in third and fourth quarters. The Wildcats offensive was also able to find the endzone five times in the second half. Central Washington won the game by a final score of 42-17. The Jacks remain winless at home this season and fall to 3-3 on the year. Their next game will be Saturday October 15 as they travel to Azusa Pacific.

Volleyball:

The Jacks spent most of the weekend on the road as they entered a six day road trip. They played Chico on Friday, Stanislaus on Saturday, and Monterey Bay on Tuesday. Against Chico State the Jacks fell 3-1 in four sets. The quick turnaround to Stanislaus State did not play in their favor. The Jacks were swept in three straight sets. Their next game is Friday October 14 in the Lumberjack arena against Sonoma State.

Women’s Soccer:

After a scoreless first half the Jacks found the back of the net for a season high of four goals. Their win at home was their second one of the season. They move to 3-8-1 on the year.

Men’s Soccer:

The Jacks had an off-week from competition. They practiced all week at the College Creek Field as they got ready to host their next two games there. They play October 14 against San Francisco State and October 16 against Monterey Bay. Both games will be played at 3 p.m.

Cross Country:

The Jacks raced at the Gator Invite in San Francisco. The event is held in Golden Gate Park. Both the women and men raced and placed. The women’s team placed first in the event with Tatiana Gillick finishing third overall. Megan Alfi and Annie Roberts also placed in the top 10 finishers. The men took home fourth place in their event. Chase Wheeler, Ben Stalheim, and Daniel Tull helped the men finish fourth. The Jacks next race will be October .22.

GO JACKS!