Why Gary Johnson Is Not the Answer

By: Kayla Lindeman

Just a few weeks ago, I saw a message written with chalk on campus that stated, “Trump for Psych Ward, Clinton for Jail, Johnson for President.

It is no doubt that our choices have slimmed after Bernie Sanders left the presidential race. This unfortunate event has left us with unfavorable options, but that is no excuse to vote for Gary Johnson.

This isn’t just an opinion of some Humboldt State students. Libertarian Gary Johnson has taken the lead in the 18 to 24 demographic over Trump, Clinton and Stein. While it is true that Donald Trump is a tyrannical misogynist and Hillary Clinton has been involved in sneaky, unmarked governmental territory, Gary Johnson is not the answer to our problems.

He has proved himself time and time again to be riding alongside the team of deplorables.

Since millennials’ interests heavily leaned towards those represented by the Sanders campaign, I thought it’d be useful to debunk the myth of Gary Johnson being an adequate alternative.

Johnson doesn’t believe in having a minimum wage and wants to eliminate the 78-year-old standard altogether. He claimed in an interview with CNN that “libertarians are fiscally conservative.”

This is accurate, but nowhere near Bernie Sanders socialist, equalist ideals that gained widespread support.

He strives for zero gun control and calls for an end to gun-free zones. He has said, “Restricting guns makes things less safe, that’s the camp that I’m in.”

He wants to repeal ObamaCare as unconstitutional and cut Medicare and Medicaid spending.

This is surely not the pathway to providing healthcare for all citizens.

Johnson’s plans do not support creating a system that keeps all people, regardless of income, at the same priority.

He doesn’t want to lower the costs of college tuition. He actually wants to eliminate the Department of Education entirely, which funds most of our financial aid.

He couldn’t recall the city of Aleppo, the largest city and capital of Syria. This is a country that we have had involvement in during their five-year-long civil war, and a country that has remained a symbol of extreme suffering in the world.

During an interview with MSNBC, he couldn’t name one foreign leader and claimed he was having a “brain freeze.”

To put it generously, our options for presidential candidates are not ideal. There is a walloping dissatisfaction among millennials because it is thought that neither Trump nor Clinton will make for a good president.

But ladies and gentlemen, Gary Johnson is not the answer.

At the diabolical state our election is in, a protest vote is highly justifiable. Although, if you’re thinking that Johnson would fulfill even satisfactory standards, I would rethink your strategies.