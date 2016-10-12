Your body is not the problem

Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Your body is not the problem Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Rigmor Angel Soerensen

I got my belly button pierced last week. Not because I want to show off my fat stomach, but as a trophy for myself.

Since my early teens, I have always wanted a belly button piercing. Friends of mine got theirs pierced, but I couldn’t. Not because I wasn’t allowed to, but because my stomach wasn’t flat and pretty enough.

Last week I realized that it was time to take a step further in life. To start practicing love for the body I’ve had for 22 years and will have the rest of my life. If I always wanted a piercing, who was to stop me?

Tired of society’s impossible standards, I decided to get pierced as a statement to myself. A statement saying that I’m proud of my body. And that I will try to love it the best I can the rest of my life.

I met with three freshmen who told me about their relationship with their bodies. Two of them were not happy with their bodies, while one was.

The happy owner is Elisabeth Nirschl.

“I have good hips to carry some juicy babies in the future,” Nirschl said. “Women with curves look beautiful.”

Alexia Morrison is one of the girls who is not satisfied with her body. She does not like her double chin and dark stretch marks.

“It looks like I got attacked by a bear,” Morrison said. “I don’t feel like people judge my body. I’m just not happy with it.”

The third girl in the triangle is Bailey Hale. She does not find her cellulite attractive. Hale also thinks that her stomach sticks out, and would rather be more muscular.

“I don’t want to be super skinny,” Hale said, “just fit.”

I’ve lived in a diet culture as long as I can remember. When I was 10 years old, I became one of the “fat kids.” I was sent to a nutritionist that worked for the government, to lose weight. I barely lost weight, even if I followed her tips about eating carrots if I was hungry between meals.

I weighed around 200 pounds when I quit seeing the nutritionist and started exploring the diet culture myself. I didn’t start losing weight before I quit playing soccer and stopped eating bread and pasta at the age of 13. I will never have a “perfect body” that will live up to society’s standards.

I asked the girls when they feel they will be happy with their bodies. Only one could see this happening.

“I’m hoping to look the way I want next year,” Morrison said. “If I continue to work hard.”

Nirschl doesn’t believe that anyone is ever truly happy with their body.

“When you fix some things you don’t like about your body, you will find new parts you want to fix,” Nirschl said.

Hale agrees with Nirschl and said even people with amazing bodies want something changed.

“We’ll never be good enough,” Hale said.

At the age of 22, I’m slowly approaching 200 pounds again. But something has changed. I eat what I want. I’ll eat that dessert if I want, too, instead of starving myself to what society defines as normal and pretty.

My goal is to have a body I am proud of and comfortable living in the rest of my life. It doesn’t matter if my weight is on the 100-scale or 200-scale.