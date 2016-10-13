Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: $4 Million for Hispanic and low-income STEM major Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Humboldt State awarded a nearly $4 million grant to increase the number of Hispanic and low-income undergraduate students in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) majors.

Matt Johnson is a wildlife professor and Amy Sprowles is a biology professor at HSU. Johnson and Sprowles applied for the grant in May of this year with help from the administration and students.

“Over 60 percent of freshmen are from low-income, first generation or underrepresented groups,” Johnson said. “It’s the new majority.”

HSU will receive more than $3.9 million over the next five years under the Hispanic-Serving Institutions, STEM and Articulations program.

HSU was established as a hispanic-serving institution in 2013. A hispanic-serving institution is a college or university with an undergraduate full-time equivalent enrollment of at least 25 percent Hispanic students.

The number of HSU’s Hispanic/Latino and first-generation students has surged since 2015. This year, a record 34 percent of all students are Hispanic/Latino (up from 32 percent), and the total number of underrepresented students rose approximately 2 percent to 46 percent.

Johnson said the grant has four major components. The first component is that the grant will build more place-based learning communities like the Klamath Connection program.

The Klamath Connection program is open to all incoming freshmen that are majoring in zoology, wildlife, biology, fisheries, botany, environmental science and environmental resources and engineering. Students in the Klamath Connection program go on field trips to study the Klamath River.

Johnson said the students enrolled in the Klamath Connection program have done better in classes and tests and have taken more units. Johnson also said retention rates for Hispanic, African-American and Native American students went up for students who were in the Klamath Connection Program.

The next place-based learning community is under establishment and will be focused on incoming freshmen that are majoring in chemistry, physics and geology, Johnson said.

“These place-based learning communities are changing the freshman year experience,” Johnson said.

The second component of the grant is expanded tutoring. The grant will help establish more major-based tutoring for all STEM majors and expand the learning center in the library.

The third component of the grant will help change math remediation. Instead of students taking math remediation and a math prerequisite for a certain class, students would take a corequisite supplemental math and regular math, Johnson said.

”It puts students behind, it becomes this long chain of prerequisite after prerequisite,” Johnson said. “We’re trying to make it better, eventually for everyone.”

The fourth component of the grant is to forge new relationships with three community colleges in California that have historically sent the most Hispanic and low-income students to HSU. The schools are College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, Reedley College in Bakersfield and Santa Rosa Junior College in Santa Rosa. The grant will streamline the transfer process and will work with counseling. The grant will also help send student ambassadors to those specific colleges to inform about HSU.

Maribel Perez Espinal is a biology cellular molecular student and was part of the Klamath Connection program last year.

“I really liked it, it gave me the opportunity to make connections with my teachers,” Espinal said. “It put me over the top.”

Espinal said these place-based learning communities are really going to help incoming freshman with their classes. She also said the grant will bring forward a stigma that there are not a lot of Hispanic STEM majors. Espinal said the opportunities the grant will offer will give them that push.

Xeromino Castañeda identifies as Chicano and is in his second year at HSU’s wildlife graduate program. Castañeda heard about the grant through his advisor, Matt Johnson.

“It’s great. It’s a good first step onto bringing in people of color into STEM,” Castañeda said.