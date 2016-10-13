Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Behind the black and blue dialogue Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Sue Vue |

For a majority of the night, there was only standing room. A crowd of people at the Kate Buchanan Room spilled out into the entryway as the African-American Center for Academic Excellence (AACAE) hosted the Black and Blue Dialogue.

Director of the AACAE, John Johnson, along with the centers’ student coordinators, facilitated what Johnson referred to as a long overdue and much needed conversation between students and faculty of color and local law enforcement.

At the height of conversation and angst, Malcolm Chaniwa took the microphone and paused for a second, almost as to regain silence in the room before speaking.

“One of the first things we should have acknowledged is that as students of color, we’re dealing with a lot of pain, trauma and suffering.” Chanaiwa said. “As someone who wants to be in solidarity with people like me, I feel like I never have the opportunity to just say, ‘I’m sorry, like I feel you.’”

In this moment, the space shifted from a place of dialogue to an important moment of acknowledging the deeply embedded pain and hurt many students of color have had to carry and deal with on their own when they can’t escape or deny the troubled relationship between people of color and law enforcement.

“Before we can talk about unpacking biases or training strategies, I think we should ask ourselves, what are we doing to heal?” Chanaiwa said.

With the damning images and videos of unarmed black men and women being killed by police becoming an all too common occurrence in our nation, the Black and Blue Dialogue provided an opportunity for people of color and law enforcement to sit down, talk and listen to each other. The concept seems like simple, common sense, but it is a conversation that isn’t initiated or carried out nearly enough. It was student-led initiative, work and organization of the AACAE that allowed for the Black and Blue Dialogue to happen.

In Johnson’s welcoming words, he reiterated the fact that often, we “look over people.” To ensure the issues being discussed and those most likely to be affected by them weren’t being looked over, the AACAE put together a diverse and representative panel of speakers to participate in the discussion.

A robust 13-person panel occupied every inch of the front stage. This included Gloria Brown, Malcolm Chanaiwa and Cameron Rodriguez, Humboldt State students and coordinators for the AACAE. From University Police were Chief Donn Peterson and Sergeant John Packard. Adding in a voice for faculty of color at HSU was Corliss Bennett-McBride, Tiwana Barnes, Tina Okoye and Amy Salinas Westmoreland. Joining them from various law enforcement establishments was the police chief of Eureka and Arcata.

Noticeably absent from the discussion was HSU President Lisa Rossbacher. Some of the concerns that arose in her recent letter were addressed specifically and discussed at length during the Black and Blue Dialogue. Mention of Rossbacher’s letter to the HSU student body and faculty titled “Standing Together for an Inclusive Community,” by Westmoreland sparked insistent chatter and laughter throughout the room. Especially in response to the first line of the second paragraph that states, “I know racism is not the norm on our campus or in our neighboring communities.” Westmoreland made clear this was a misconception.

“Why are we all here if this was not as issue? Why would we all be in this room talking about this?” Westmoreland said.

Westmoreland acknowledged that the intention of the letter was probably positive but the impact did not stand.

“To get a message that this is not happening is disrespectful. It’s disrespectful to the people who are going through it on a daily basis, who see it, who hear the stories — the people that are encouraging our students to persist in the face of it,” Westmoreland said.

The AACAE deliberately guided the dialogue in such a way that encouraged productive listening, learning and conversation. They prepared a list of questions beforehand, intended for either law enforcement or community members on the panel. Questions directed toward law enforcement focused heavily on what changes, if any, are being made systematically to ensure that police killings of unarmed citizens stop.

Questions for HSU students and faculty of color encouraged them to share their feelings and perceptions of law enforcement. This granted community members and law enforcement a glimpse into each other’s experiences.

A recurring sentiment in the responses given by community members was the underlying fear they have for themselves and loved ones when it comes to dealing with police.

“It’s difficult to wake up and see all the things on the news and then when you are in the presence of an officer, you’re apprehensive and don’t know what to do,” Barnes said. “You’re like, these people followed the rules and they still ended up dead, so what do I do?”

Barnes is now the Title IX investigator for HSU, but her journey started in New York City where she described the police presence as heavy and constant.

During the two hour dialogue, local law enforcement went over police de-escalation tactics, the use of body cameras, the need for more cultural sensitivity and diversity training within law enforcement and the amount of education and training it takes to become a police officer.

UPD Chief Peterson spoke candidly when asked what suggestions he has for students of color when dealing with police.

“It’s hard for me to answer just as a pure cop. I tell myself, yeah but you are white and I don’t know if I’m qualified to speak to Malcolm about how [they] should act in a traffic stop,” Chief Peterson said. “I think to do that is offensive. I don’t want to make this a dialogue where we’re blaming the victims, we’ve all seen situations where police have murdered [innocent] people.”

Along with the questions the AACAE prepared, they provided the audience with a phone number to text additional questions to and an email for testimonials about racial violence. A text question received from the audience asked how rigorously UPD documents racially-motivated attacks against students on the HSU campus and surrounding community.

“We are required by the Department of Education to submit a comprehensive report on crime on campus,” Chief Peterson said. “Anything and everything to include hate crimes, bias crime, sexualized violence. We attempt to be completely transparent.”

The 2016 annual security report, which documents reported crime, has little mention of racially-motivated attacks and/or incidents on the HSU campus. Racially-motivated incidents are classified as hate-motivated crimes, as defined by the 2015 Annual Security Report. There is brief mention of racially motivated violence or anything specific to how many students on campus are experiencing and reporting these incidents.

The event came to a close after each panelist shared what they took away from being in dialogue with each other. The take-away varied from person to person. Some were humbled by the experience, while others vowed to make a greater effort to not prejudge certain groups of people and situations.

Arcata police Chief Tom Chapman relayed how he wanted his officers, who were dressed in plainclothes and sitting amongst the audience, to really understand and hear the experiences and concerns, and to think of these concerns as they police in the community.

“Every member of our community has the right to feel welcomed, safe and not excluded,” Chapman said.

Last to share her thoughts on the panel was Bennett-McBride. Her voice came booming out of every speaker in the KBR, reiterating the importance of not assuming.

“When you see four or five black men on the corner chillin’ it doesn’t always mean they’re up to no good,” Bennett-McBride said.

“I felt that it was a great meeting. I know the students wanted to stand up and hammer down, but I liked the setup because it kept things organized without people going off and taking up time,” McBride said.

“I do believe there needs to be another meeting where students can share their experiences with law enforcement.”

When asked what was to follow, McBride noted the importance of focusing on the home front. Which entails making sure UPD understands what students of color are experiencing on and off campus.

In addition she noted the “What’s Next?” open forum for students to share their experiences in Humboldt County in regards to racism and discrimination. The Forum is every Tuesday at 6:00 p.m at the bottom of the J

Anyone naive enough to think the two hours given to the Black and Blue Dialogue would yield definite answers and solutions to such an overtly complex issue, probably came away from the dialogue disappointed.

What was apparent was the student leadership of the AACAE, along with the willingness of local law enforcement, set an example for how important it is to acknowledge and listen to people’s experiences in order to implement change.