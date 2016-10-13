Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Life by Gaming Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Opinion by Wilson Hartsock

I often wonder what my roommates think when they walk into my room on a Saturday night. My body sits at my desk opposite the door, silhouetted by the blue hue of my monitor. My big bulky headset and the mechanical clicks of my keyboard follow the tempo of my punk music.

Meanwhile, my voice is serious but cackles chaotically. I must sound like a madman.

If you add about 200 pounds and load my desk with Doritos and Mountain Dew, I’m pretty sure that’s what the average person thinks the gaming stereotype is. But let’s get this straightened out now.

According to the Entertainment Software Association’s findings in 2015, the average gamer is 35 years old, and the most frequent female gamer is 44 years old on average,out of the 150 million people who play games regularly in America.

If you take this research and apply is to the Pew Research studies, just about half of all gamers are women.

These studies demolish the gamer stereotype given by non-gamers.

Now, let me paint you that picture of this past Saturday night through my eyes and ears. I’m at my desk playing World of Warcraft, my most recent game addiction. I’m speaking with two of my best friends in Sonoma County. We are discussing the social and political consequences of merging our guild with another. We lead our guild as a high council and rely on each others’ advice before making any decisions.

Our guild is low on people and on the verge of failing. To save it, we need more healers and damage dealers before we can begin to progress through the end of the game.

Merging would mean that we bring their guild leader aboard our council, giving him some control over how we run things. But we’d also gain the healers and damage dealers he and his wife have on reserve. Yes, they run their guild as a married couple.

With our 20 reliable players and their 17, we’d have a combined force of 37. But that means our Saturday raid nights would include 10 more strangers from around the world that we’d have to cooperate with. And just like in real life, people can be very unpredictable. Especially virtually.

After talking for three hours with their leaders and a 2-1 vote, we merged.

I don’t believe that I’ve never learned some sort of skill from playing video games.

This weekend was fun, but it also felt like work because I was doing something I had never done before. Before I knew it, I was getting a crash course in diplomacy and the politics of leading, something I never learned in all of my group projects in college.

Video games taught me something new.

I could also make a strong argument that Starcraft (PC) taught me how to read efficiently. Or how Mass Effect (PS3) made me better at making on-the-spot judgement calls. Hell, these two games alone have taught me more about story structure than any literary class I’ve ever taken.

But I get it. It looks like a waste of time, spending hours at a desk messing around with strangers on the internet. Often times it’s equated with watching television or movies. Personally, I equate it with sports. There’s a big difference between watching and playing.

There’s a cheesy quote that floats around the gaming communities that goes, “I am a gamer. Not because I don’t have a life, but because I choose to have many.”

And every life gifts an opportunity to learn.

*Guilds are player-created communities for other players; a place where friends and strangers can come together to accomplish all tasks, from crafting to defeating the most challenging bosses.