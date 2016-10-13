Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: This week in science (Oct. 7 - Oct. 14) Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Claire Roth |

Food – Hop into hoppy beer

Good news has bubbled up for all of you hoppy beer lovers – your taste in the bitterest of brews may be having positive impacts on your health. Aside from their antimicrobial properties, role in keeping your beer fresh and combatting sweetness, hops, the flowers of the plant Humulus lupulus, are your liver’s new best friend. A study conducted on mice by researchers from Friedrich Schiller University Jena in Germany found that hops may have the ability to lessen the amount of harmful compounds exposed to the liver. These compounds, known as reactive oxygen species, can result in the damage of cell structure. The presence of hops allows for less fat buildup on the liver. How’s that for an excuse to get another round?

Wildlife – A fading buzz

On Friday, Sept. 30, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service announced that seven species of yellow-faced bees, the only native Hawaiian bee species, have qualified for listing on the Federal Lists of Endangered and Threatened Wildlife and Plants. Contrary to what has falsely circulated through social media outlets, this listing does not include all bees as an insect class. However, the fact remains that this is the first time in history that any species of bee has been labeled as endangered within the United States. The Xerces Society, a nonprofit organization advocating for the protection of pollinators and invertebrates, credits habitat destruction and introduction of nonnative species with the yellow-faced bees’ plight. The listing will go into official effect on Halloween, adding to the spooky possibility of losing more pollinators in the future.

Physiology – Nobel in the cell

Though microscopic in size, cells work hard on the daily to maintain the structures that make up our living world. Like all hard workers, cells create waste, but their waste recycling process was not clearly understood until recently. On Monday, Oct. 3, Japanese cell biologist Yoshinori Ohsumi was announced as the recipient of the 2016 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for his in-depth research during the early 1990s on the processes of autophagy. Autophagy is essentially how the cell takes apart proteins and other materials that are no longer needed and recycles them into useable components. Though scientists have been aware of autophagy since the 1960s, it was not until Ohsumi incorporated the use of baker’s yeast through a series of experiments that key autophagy processes, previously too small to study, became observable. He was able to identify specific genes and metabolic pathways associated with autophagy, furthering the understanding of how cells function and earning Ohsumi the prize.