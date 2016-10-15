Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: The many roles of Steven Smith Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

In a tiny office filled with sea lion skulls and tucked away in an easily missed corner of Science C, it is clear that Steven Smith has found his comfort zone at Humboldt State.

“I like bones and mammals,” Smith said. “This is a lot of who I am. Humboldt has absolutely shaped that.”

Smith is a recognizable face on campus. Mammalogy professor by day and member of the folk band For Folk Sake! by night, he has been a man of many hats during his twenty-three years at Humboldt State. Smith’s many roles at HSU include everything from an undergrad to the dean of the College of Natural Resources and Sciences.

Somewhere during his seventeen-year-long administrative career, Smith lost his passion for collegiate bureaucracy. Now, though technically retired, he spends his leisure time teaching the very course that brought him to HSU in the early 70s.

“I was thinking of how I was going to bookend my career and it’s nice for me because the first course I ever taught was mammalogy,” Smith said. “That’s what I’m teaching now. It’s full circle.”

Smith credits what he refers to as ‘the Humboldt student’ for the impressive length of his tenure.

“It’s the passion they have for everything they do. We have some amazing students that are just totally into it,” Smith said. “They don’t need the motivation because they already have it.”

The environmentalist soul of Humboldt State has been here since Smith started, but he has seen the school through almost all of its other phases. The biggest difference over the years has been the increase in diversity and a rise of social awareness. At the beginning of his time here, the student body was primarily made up of white male students, and Smith recognizes the improvements HSU has made in integrating more women and people of color in the community.

“It was a very white campus back in those days and there were a whole lot more men,” Smith said. “The diversity has increased, in terms of students that are here. It’s still nowhere near what it can be but there’s been progress.”

The many titles Smith has held while at Humboldt, including that of an undergraduate, grad student, lecturer, associate dean, dean, and vice provost, have played a major role in how he lives his life. The natural beauty of the area inspired his love for the sea and has lead him to his final role at Humboldt: kayaking instructor for Center Activities.

“I’m having the most fun now than I’ve had in a long time,” Smith said. “But there’s other things I like to do. I like to ride my bike and I have two bloodhounds that need my attention.”

Check out Smith’s band, For Folk Sake!, headlining the “Winos for Rhinos” fundraising event for endangered rhinos on Oct. 15 at Harvest in Arcata.