You otter consider citizen science

By Nathan Owain |

You’re exploring the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary, following the trails, and swatting at mosquitoes when your eye suddenly catches something cute and furry floating in the reeds. Congratulations, you have just spotted a river otter! You soak in the moment, feeling a little bit closer to being one with nature. What you may not know is that you’ve just witnessed scientific data in real life and that there is a group of people desperate to hear of your findings. But who?

The answer: Humboldt State University River Otter Citizen Science Project research assistants. These assistants are wildlife majors Elizabeth Meisman, Sheri Hart, and Chelsea Stewart-Fusek. They need as much information on river otter sightings and the correlative locations as possible. The information the project receives is databased so that they can use it to paint the best picture possible of what the health of the local river otter population looks like.

The project was started by Humboldt State wildlife professor Jeff Black. Human progress and trade has decimated the populations of Lontra canadensis, more commonly known as the North American river otter. “In other locations, the problem is that the otters have disappeared. They’ve been extirpated or become extinct, but not here yet,” Black said. He explained that this project covers the Humboldt and Del Norte counties and that no one has ever scientifically monitored a healthy river otter population on this scale.

Understanding how well the river otter population is doing can be a gauge of the overall health of their ecosystem. “River otters are an indicator species because they are apex predators,” said Elizabeth Meisman. The goal is that, over time, the database will reveal consistent traits of a healthy coastal wetland ecosystem. “What is so unique about our project is that it’s the longest running database of river otters in the world,” Meisman said.

Citizen science projects have become a common way for scientific researchers to connect with their respective communities. Sheri Hart said that citizen science projects promote the notion that collecting field data is something that anyone can enjoy doing, not just scientists. “This project is a great way to get the community involved in science and to help preserve nature,” Hart said. “A lot of science is simply going out and recording what you observe.”

The project has attracted a following of citizen scientists eager to help out. “We have a lot of the same observers that send us sightings frequently,” Chelsea Stewart-Fusek said. “I think they like being able to participate and I think it’s cool to see how citizen science brings out the ‘scientist’ in seemingly random people who may have not known or cared before.”

Otters are a keystone species in local coastal wetland habitats. Their presence is crucial for maintaining balance in the wetland ecosystem.“It’s important to have a baseline for the health of our ecosystem,” said Stewart-Fusek. “If we don’t know how they are doing from day-to-day, how can we detect if there is a problem?”

To learn more and to report your river otter sightings, visit the project’s website and fill out the questionnaire. You can also like the project’s Facebook page.