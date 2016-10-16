Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Rally to Pep Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Jacks first pep rally of the season

By: Megan McDaniel |

Sparkly lights, energetic spirits, and party music filled the UC quad at Friday night’s pep rally. The rally was put on by Clubs & Activities and the Athletics department to create excitement for Saturday nights homecoming football game.

The rally kicked off with the marching Lumberjacks, followed by a drag queen performance which excited the audience but frightened the football team. When the football team was handed the microphone they yelled, “pack the bowl,” and the crowd got louder.

James Bain, a criminology major and football player said the pep rally was awesome. He also said his favorite part was all the random dancing and the marching Lumberjacks.

“I am ready to pack the bowl tomorrow night,” Bain said. “I am looking forward to the team becoming a true family this season.”

HSU Demolishion Dance team had all eyes on them when they performed. Brizhane Sam, from Demolishion dance team said she was excited to perform and be apart of the rally.

“We didn’t have a lot of time to practice for this performance, but we got it down in time and are really excited,” Sam said.

The music never stopped throughout the rally which kept everyone on their toes. Music was provided by student DJ Jeff Haggy who was hired by Clubs & Activities to DJ the rally as well as the tailgate event.

“I am really glad to see a lot of students here who look like they are having a good time,” Haggy said.

The HSU Circus team also got the chance to perform a piece. Tzveta Stoimehova, apart of Circus club really enjoyed the dancing and great music. Also mentioned that the circus performance was super spontaneous but it all worked out.

“I like the community around football-like events,” Stoimehova said. “Like this one where more and more clubs are able to be involved.”

Photos by: Tyler Boydstun