Holding’ Down Oakland in Humboldt

Jhsiri Massey shares her unique life as a rapper and student

Jhsiri Emerson Massey aka “Siri” hails from the land of stunna shades and sideshows aka Oakland, California. Oakland is breeding ground to some of the Bay Area’s most well respected music factors: E-40, Too Short and Mac Dre, just to name a few.

The up-and-coming rapper and Oakland native is a sophomore at Humboldt State pursuing an art education degree. She makes the journey to Oakland at least twice a month to perform shows and add her own unique sound to the rich musical culture of her hometown.

Her first extended play titled “G.L.O.E.” (Give Love Over Everything) dropped over the summer and features five songs. Siri’s friends helped her come up with the acronym after she described to them that her EP was all about giving love. Now that she’s released her first EP, she wants to continue putting out new music.

“I need to start making shit by myself,” Siri said. “My next project is going to be a way different experience.”

Siri’s lyrical rap flow is effortless and natural. The last track on her EP, “Fly” she raps, “I don’t fuck with them fakes / I separate from the snakes / And I’m destined for greatness so you know they gon’ hate.”

Siri deviates from the flamboastin’ hyphy sounds of thizzin’ and goin’ dumb that Oakland is known for, opting for a more sultry, relaxed and meditative style of rap but still holds true to her upbringing in Oakland. On her track “Idk” she raps,

“Only give you time if it concerns my currency or riches/ I’m on and I’m trippin, chillin and never slippin / We elevatin from the flo’ up to the ceilin’ / Like a story untold / Watch it unfold / Something to behold, my soul is gold.”

The change of scenery from living in Oakland to being a student at HSU has allowed Siri to enjoy nature and the lush forests that surround her.

“People should be able to connect with the earth,” Siri said.

She often walks to the forest to chill and vibe by herself. On this particular day she’s standing tall next to a log in the Arcata Community Forest. Siri is wearing a black graphic tee tucked into her knee-length white shorts, splattered with lime green paint designs. On her feet she’s sporting white high top Vans complete with Tommy Hilfiger socks that cut off halfway to the knee. Whether on stage or in her own element, Siri has a style and sound like no other. She loves wearing wigs but is never afraid to rock her natural curls.

“I try not to look the same all the time,” Siri said.

Perhaps her need for creativity and continuous change stems from gaining a first hand perspective of the music scene at a young age. Siri’s musical genius is deeply rooted in the underground rap history of Oakland. Her father, Tajai Massey, was part of the 90s Oakland-based rap group, Hieroglyphics. Her mother, Acacia Emerson, is also a singer.

Hieroglyphics created an event in Oakland called Hiero Day, where Siri has taken the stage to perform. Hiero Day was created in Oakland to celebrate the fusion of talent and music that comes out of Oakland. West coast rapper Tupac Shakur described it best.

“When I got to Oakland, that’s when I learned the game. And I just saw it, I saw it living in Oakland, I saw it thriving in Oakland. So I give all my love for Oakland. Oakland got the playas, they got section eight, they got Richie Rich, they got The Governor, they got Too Short, they got E-40, they got Tha Clique. The Bay Area’s movin’ sum’. Don’t get it twisted, it’s like they got they whole new evolution of music that’s comin’ out,” Shakur said.

Siri’s musical interests span from straight up rap and hip hop to R&B and 90s slow jams.

“My favorite artist is Erykah Badu because she kind of does whatever she wants,” Siri said.

Siri’s mother, Acacia Emerson, hopes Siri pursues everything in music. She knows how important it is for parents to support their children’s musical interest.

“Let them do their thing, don’t sway them away from it,” Emerson said. “She’s so good at it and she’s blessed with it.”