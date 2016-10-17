Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Life After College Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

by Chelsea Medlock

The fear of life after college is a constant thought that concerns us all at some point. Once we graduate from undergrad, we hope to take on something that will support us more financially or academically, and lead us toward independence.

College is merely the first step into what is familiarly known as the real world. Being full-time students or part-time students with jobs can overwhelm anyone from our true dreams. Luckily, there are people who have been in our shoes and can relate to the current anxiety you might be feeling. After all, it is not the transition, but how you prepare and cope with it.

Montaria Pierce, a zoology major, was very determined to complete her education at Humboldt State. Pierce took part in college bound programs and advanced placement classes that scored her ahead of most high school students in her age group at the time. Pierce’s method of preparedness and readiness landed her in a four-year university as a freshman at 16 years old. She was the youngest freshman at HSU’s incoming freshman class of 2013.

“I was young and overwhelmed with the level of freedom, which caused me to lack discipline and focus on my academics,” Pierce said.

After college, Pierce relocated back to the Bay Area with uncertainty of direction. Luckily, she had a family support group and mentors who encouraged her.

Pierce discovered her passion for women’s health after realizing zoology studies limited her to only animals, and she wanted to include people too. Shortly after realizing this, Pierce returned to college in the Bay Area, redirecting her focus on becoming a midwife.

“You can’t make a clear decision when you are bombarded with things,” Pierce said.

Recent HSU graduate Nate Williams summarized his pre-grad experience preparing for life after college graduation.

Williams was nervous about graduating and uncertain about what to do after. Fortunately, he had the support of a faculty member to reach out and steer him toward a clearer path. He prepared to enter the real world after talking with director of The African American Center for Excellence, John Johnson.

“Dr. Johnson, or Dr. J, someone who looked like me, gave me so much hope and faith,” Williams said.

Furthering his education, Williams utilized his degree by going to grad school, now attending Arizona State University.

Chrystal Johnson, a pure math major, is currently spending her last semester at HSU after crossing the graduation stage last spring. Her goal is to work for the Lego company next.

“Hunting down a job after graduating seems like the most intimidating bit because there are so many questions and I don’t have the answers to all of them,” Johnson said.

Johnson admits that her prime goal is to use her free time and could thus focus on work instead of balancing work and school like most students do. More importantly, she would like to relieve herself of student loan debt.

Six months after students graduate, the federal government requests incremental payments on the money you borrowed. That includes subsidized and unsubsidized, plus interest.

It’s hard not to say don’t become overwhelmed, but definitely prioritize and plan for the future. No matter what life throws your way, things always get better with persistence.