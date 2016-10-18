Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Editorial: The Pros & Cons of Prop 64 Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

At face value, Proposition 64, California’s measure to legalize marijuana, looks like a solid deal. The Lumberjack editorial staff supports Prop 64.

Legalizing marijuana would allow people to escape criminalization for non-violent marijuana offenses. Those who have been charged with possession of marijuana prior may be eligible for resentencing or having their convictions cleared. The impact illegal grows have on our environment would greatly diminish, and the taxes collected would furnish billions for education and public services.

Marijuana, like any substance, should be regulated in order to ensure the public can consume it safely. Like any business, the practice of marijuana cultivation needs to be regulated in order to ensure a fair marketplace.

If Prop 64 is passed, those over the age of 21 would be allowed to carry up to an ounce of marijuana. You would not be allowed to smoke marijuana in public places however, or where smoking tobacco is allowed.

With legalization comes the goal of regulation. Under Prop 64, people who wish to grow marijuana within their home must obtain a license and would have to grow outside of public view. Licenses will be given to growers in areas where water is not scarce. This is largely for the tracking of marijuana cultivation, but also to aid in water conservation.

To avoid monopolistic practices within the marijuana market, licensees would be limited to grow up to six plants within the first five years of the law going into effect. After five years however, large businesses would be able to apply for a “Type 5” license, allowing them to grow an unlimited amount of marijuana.

There are concerns on how Prop 64 will affect small marijuana farmers after the five year ban is lifted with many voicing concerns of a run on the market.

Small marijuana farmers have a few problems to worry about under Prop 64. The state will require regulatory inspections on their property to ensure licensees are following guidelines. The state will also tax both the grower and consumer for most marijuana-related production and consumption.

The incentive is there for the state if marijuana is legalized. It is estimated the 15 percent tax applied to all marijuana and cultivation sales would generate around billions of dollars annually.

Those who use marijuana for medicinal purposes also worry the tax applied to marijuana sales would increase prices. This, in turn, makes it harder for low-income people to afford the marijuana they depend on to help with their health issues.

As a college student, voting yes on Prop 64 may seem like an easy call. It might be important, however, to read the 62 page document or to do some research yourself. This will help you form a better understanding of what will be imposed if Prop 64 is passed this November.