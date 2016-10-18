Send this article by email
What is your name?
Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Rail Jam
Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails.
Send
Close
Photos and captions by: Jared Funk |
Ben Stephens, treasurer of the Snow Jacks, buckles his helmet before going down the ramp constructed in the Arcata Pacific Outfitters parking lot on Oct. 14.
Pacific Outfitters employee Michael Owens goes airborne during a run down the snow covered ramp at the Ski and Snowboard Rail Jam on Oct. 14.
Senior zoology student Kenna Bolt wears a giraffe outfit given to her by her mother instead of traditional winter gear while she jumps a keg at the Ski and Snowboard Rail Jam in Arcata on Oct. 14.
Will Templeton, a senior studying environmental science, catches air during the Ski and Snowboard Rail Jam in the Arcata Pacific Outfitters parking lot on Oct. 14.
HSU psychology alumnus Jon Merril taps the keg as he jumps over it during the Ski and Snowboard Rail Jam in Arcata on Oct. 14
Senior forestry student RJ Stein tries to keep his balance as he slides down the rail during the Ski and Snowboard Rail Jam at Pacific Outfitters in Arcata on Oct. 14.
Kenna Bolt, a senior studying zoology sits in the snow after a fall during the Ski and Snowboard Rail Jam in Arcata on Oct. 14.
Pacific Outfitters employee Michael Owens focuses on his landing after he jumps a keg at the Ski and Snowboard Rail Jam at Pacific Outfitters in Arcata on Oct. 14.
Third year forestry student Alex Fitanides before he wipes out in the snow after the keg at the Ski and Snowboard Rail Jam in Arcata on Oct. 14.
Send this article by email
What is your name?
Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Rail Jam
Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails.
Send
Close