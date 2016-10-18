Don't Miss
Would you like to advertise on The Lumberjack's website? Contact us at (707) 826-3259 or email us at LJNPads@humboldt.edu.
Home / Sports / Rail Jam

Rail Jam

in Sports 2 hours ago 0 28 Views

Photos and captions by: Jared Funk |

railjam_01web

Ben Stephens, treasurer of the Snow Jacks, buckles his helmet before going down the ramp constructed in the Arcata Pacific Outfitters parking lot on Oct. 14.

railjam_02web

Pacific Outfitters employee Michael Owens goes airborne during a run down the snow covered ramp at the Ski and Snowboard Rail Jam on Oct. 14.

railjam_03web

Senior zoology student Kenna Bolt wears a giraffe outfit given to her by her mother instead of traditional winter gear while she jumps a keg at the Ski and Snowboard Rail Jam in Arcata on Oct. 14.

railjam_04web

Will Templeton, a senior studying environmental science, catches air during the Ski and Snowboard Rail Jam in the Arcata Pacific Outfitters parking lot on Oct. 14.

 

railjam_05web

HSU psychology alumnus Jon Merril taps the keg as he jumps over it during the Ski and Snowboard Rail Jam in Arcata on Oct. 14

railjam_06web

Senior forestry student RJ Stein tries to keep his balance as he slides down the rail during the Ski and Snowboard Rail Jam at Pacific Outfitters in Arcata on Oct. 14.

railjam_07web

Kenna Bolt, a senior studying zoology sits in the snow after a fall during the Ski and Snowboard Rail Jam in Arcata on Oct. 14.

railjam_08web

Pacific Outfitters employee Michael Owens focuses on his landing after he jumps a keg at the Ski and Snowboard Rail Jam at Pacific Outfitters in Arcata on Oct. 14.

railjam_09web

Third year forestry student Alex Fitanides before he wipes out in the snow after the keg at the Ski and Snowboard Rail Jam in Arcata on Oct. 14.

 

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*


  • Polls

    • What concerns you most about HSU?

      View Results

      Loading ... Loading ...
    • © Copyright 2013, All Rights Reserved. | Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs