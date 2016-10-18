Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Vote for affordable Humboldt Housing Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Carrie Peyton Dahlberg

If you’ve looked for housing anywhere near campus, you know it’s tough to be a renter in Humboldt County. But at least you can try to move if your rent gets too high. Imagine, just for a minute, what it would be like if you couldn’t move.

Imagine your landlord found a way to trap you into staying — and then boasted about it. Imagine he said that collecting your rent money every month was as easy as raking in cash from “a waffle house where the customers are chained to their booths.”

That’s what is happening to the seniors and lower income people who live in mobile home parks in Humboldt. They own their homes, but they rent the land beneath them. They are “captive” renters.

You can help them – with your vote.

If you have registered to vote in Humboldt County, you’ll see Measure V with the other local measures, way down toward the end of your ballot.

You might not like your choices at the top of the ballot, but Measure V alone is one big reason to hang in there and vote. You can make an enormous difference in people’s’ lives all over Humboldt, just by checking the “yes” box in that one spot beside Measure V.

If you haven’t registered to vote yet and you want to register in California, you can do that online or in person up through Oct. 24.

This has been a hard election for a lot of us. We all need something good and kind and decent to vote for. And if ever there was a vote for social justice, for helping some of our most vulnerable neighbors, for making a real difference with one vote, it’s your vote on Measure V.

Mobile homes aren’t really “mobile.” For cost and logistical reasons, most are never moved once they are set in place. When the space rent goes up, the homeowner has two choices: Pay up, even if that means scrimping on food or medicine. Or else sell what might be the only asset they’ve got, purchased after a lifetime of hard work.

Measure V takes modest, sensible steps to protect these captive renters. It prevents the owners of mobile home parks from raising space rents more than once a year, and from raising rents higher than that year’s increase in the Consumer Price Index. It also stops some of the games that park owners can play with special fees.

I don’t live in a mobile home park. I’ve been volunteering for Measure V because it’s the right thing to do. It affects all of us who live in Humboldt, landlord or tenant, business owner or sales clerk, young or old. By preserving safe, affordable housing, Measure V helps Humboldt flourish as a healthy community for people from all walks of life.

Mobile homes provide about 9 percent of the housing in Humboldt County. They are an affordable option for working moms and dads, veterans, students, people with disabilities or seniors on fixed incomes. Mobile home residents are our parents and grandparents, our aunts and uncles, our friends and coworkers. They are our elders, and none of us would be where we are today without our elders.

Please take some time to learn more about Measure V.

The “no” campaign is funded almost entirely by corporate investors who own mobile home parks. They were the audience that Frank Rolfe, co-founder of Mobile Home University, was boasting to when he said mobile home park cash flow is so steady, it’s like chaining customers to a restaurant booth.

These investors have given more than $150,000 to defeat Measure V because they want unrestrained freedom to keep taking money from our poorest, most vulnerable friends and relatives. They’re blasting out expensive, misleading TV ads and campaign mailers.

The yes campaign has raised less than $10,000, most of it locally, from working people. We don’t have big bucks, but we have you.

Please join the people from all political parties and all walks of life who are supporting Yes on V. Visit our campaign website, YesonVHumboldt.org. Like our Facebook page, Humboldt Mobilehome, and share it with your friends. Sign up to volunteer. Tell your friends. If we make this a people-to-people “yes” campaign, everyone in Humboldt wins.

Carrie Peyton Dahlberg is a semi-retired journalist and a volunteer for Yes on Measure V.