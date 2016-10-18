Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: When in doubt, vote locally Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Patric Esh, M.A.

The act of voting is dying. I’m not talking about the problems of gerrymandering or the inability of felons to vote. Fewer people are registering to vote and taking the next step to actually vote. While you don’t have to vote, we forgot about other important reasons to vote: state and local elections. You know, the local candidates who promise to do something about the roads and the local economy or the propositions that directly affects your community. It’s the local elections that can help create direct change in our society. Your vote lives in your community.

Many people, especially younger voters, think the problem is the older generation. There is a perception that the older generation doesn’t know or care to know what’s causing many social problems or how it affects other people. Those perceptions might be right because most voters are at least 45 years old, white, male and have money. Don’t be surprised, but the problem isn’t who is voting, it’s who isn’t.

Half of the new voters don’t vote or even register to vote. Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) has pointed out the irony of millennials. They don’t vote, yet they are far more interested in finding solutions in social issues than older populations; issues like income inequality, and food and housing insecurities.

It’s probably because 58 percent of millennials, according to the PPIC, are having food and housing insecurities and not getting paid very much. For the most part, 45-year-old white guys already have a home, food and money to spend. He wants to keep it so he is going to vote for what he wants. It’s time to beat him at his own game.

When we don’t vote, there is a chance an unqualified person will win an election. In local and state elections, elected officials can cause great harm to our local community. These elected officials don’t really know the issues. They are influenced by special interests we don’t agree with, or they are incumbents who need to go because they are horrible people and allow social injustices to continue.

One example is Santa Clara County Judge Aaron Persky, the judge who sentenced the rapist Brock Turner to six months in jail. Did you know in August he considered reducing another person’s conviction of possessing child pornography from a felony to a misdemeanor?

Yup, the Associated Press confirmed that Persky considered the request as long as the guy stayed sober and out of trouble. You should also know that he won his re-election this past June too. Unless there is a successful recall, Persky will serve for six more years. We know he is not an isolated case. There are many unqualified, questionable, if not scary people, who want to be elected. Caring about the future means taking action now.

We also allow other social injustices to continue when we don’t vote. According to PPIC, most non-voting Californians, seven out of 10 of them, want to reduce social inequalities. I’m not just talking about millennials. I’m talking about the little more than 20 percent of registered non-voters.

They want change and support current propositions like legalizing marijuana, reducing prescription drug prices and many other propositions that could help a lot of people in their community. It doesn’t matter because supporters of those propositions are not voting.

These are the same people who helped pass the 2008 California Proposition 8, eliminating the right of same-sex couples to marry.

Non-voting same sex marriage supporters allowed it to be illegal because they didn’t vote.

So the simple, proactive way to stop the death of voting and help our community is to register by Oct. 24 and vote by Nov. 8. There are state and local propositions that will affect you, your friends and your community. There are local politicians who need your vote because they want what you want. Learn about them, talk about them and vote. If you can’t vote because of work or time, register to vote by mail. Your future depends on your actions.

