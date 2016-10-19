Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Fantasy Football 101 Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Ermelo Albert Rebosura |

The San Francisco 49ers are a horrible football team.

It seemed like it was just yesterday when former head coach Jim Harbaugh brought the team from losers to contenders. Those days are long gone.

While writing a column in a previous school newspaper, I wrote an article titled “Stick a York in it.” In this column, written in March 2015, I wrote about how I believed CEO Jed York ruined the team by firing Harbaugh because he simply didn’t like him. York made the situation about himself and not about how Harbaugh showed results on the field.

The beauty of fantasy football is that like York, you are in charge of a football team. But learn from York’s poor decision.

Playing fantasy football as a fan influences you to make decisions that please you personally. It makes you feel good. But it’s not about you. It’s about beating your peers.

Almost everyone who plays fantasy football is a fan of a team. A hardcore fan of a football team doesn’t correlate to a successful fantasy football player. It’s actually a detriment to the person and the league they’re playing in.

These players choose to draft players on their favorite teams over players who are more productive. They also don’t draft players who are their team’s rivals. This doesn’t seem like a big deal, but it makes their team weaker and strengthens other teams. It ruins the competitive balance of the league.

Don’t be this person. Separate from the fan perspective and manage your fantasy football team.

Everyone has a choice of how they manage their fantasy team. I understand how hard it is for a Niner fan to draft Russell Wilson when he’s the best available player. Whenever this happens to me, the opening line in R. Kelly’s song “Bump N Grind” plays in my head.

“My mind’s telling me no. But my body, my body’s telling me yes.”

Listen to your body. Listen to your body and know that R. Kelly is helping you win.