It’s all just noise

By: Keaundrey Clark |

Tune the noise out. That’s the approach most athletes take in ­high pressure situations during a game. From the screaming fans to communicating with your teammates, the noise is always around you on the field.

What if you can’t hear any of it? Couldn’t hear a coach or your teammates on the field? What if your world had little to no sound?

This is the daily life of junior McCall Madriago, a midfielder on the Humboldt State women’s soccer team. Her deafness is used as a motivating factor in her progress as an athlete and a person.

“I had to prove myself and work a little harder, telling myself I can play just as well as you can,” Madriago said.

Madriago lost some of her hearing at the age of 2 and has been dealing with it her whole life. Madriago doesn’t let it hurt her love of soccer.

“Since soccer is a visual sport, I’ve been able to play more confident with my eyes,” Madriago said. “It does come with it’s challenges.”

Through a family friend, Madriago was able to try out for the U.S. Deaf Women’s National Team. She’s been on the team for three years. She earned a gold medal this past summer in Italy beating Russia 3-0.

“It’s a great feeling to play for something bigger than yourself,” Madriago said.

She wasn’t just representing herself, she was representing her country, the deaf community and everyone who has helped her along they way.

The experience she has learned from being on the team has been invaluable.

“It’s been amazing. I’ve learned a second language and traveled the world,” Madriago said. “It’s been positive all around.”

Not able to hear posed challenges off of the field for Madriago. She said it’s hard to communicate in a loud environment where she has to read lips.

“I also have trouble talking on the phone,” Madriago said.

Even with the challenges she faces, Madriago has her family and teammates with her every step of the way.

Some of her teammates know how to sign already. They’ve become her ear on the field.

“We all have to relay information at times to her if she can’t hear it from the coach,” senior Kylie Forbes said. “She’s pretty independent. We help but she figures it out.”

On the field, the connection between her teammates is key.

“Signals with directions and telling her where to run,” sophomore Jacquelyn Dompier said. “It helps us connect better on the field.”

Madriago has been fighting her whole life, knowing some see her situation as a negative. She see’s it differently and so should others like her.

“Keep pushing. Find a way to keep going,” Madriago said. “Use the people around you for help.”