Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Jacks Pass Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Brian Cohen |

Men and women’s soccer hosted games in Humboldt’s natural climate. The rain. Football was on the road. Going into the game the Jacks were undefeated while traveling this year. The Lumberjack arena hosted two games this weekend. Both men’s and women’s basketball teams will host their annual alumni game in the Lumberjack arena on Saturday Oct. 22 at noon and 4pm. Here is a breakdown of the action this week in Lumberjack sports:

Football:

The Jacks were unable to right the ship. They dropped another game this season. Losing their first road game on the year. The trip to Azusa Pacific ended with a 45-13. The Jacks are now 3-4 on the year and 1-4 in conference play. As their rival Azusa is now 5-0 in conference play. The Jacks travel to Oregon for a nationally-televised game on Saturday Oct. 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 pm.

Volleyball:

Lumberjack arena was loud and packed for the Jacks. The team hosted two home games and were able to come out with a split. They dropped Friday’s match to Sonoma State in five sets. It was a back and forth game as each team kept trading sets. The Jacks came back Saturday defending their home court. They swept San Francisco in three straight sets. Nicole Bewley lead the team with 14 kills and three blocks. The Jacks are 9-8 on the year. The Jacks return to action Wednesday at Cal State East Bay.

Women’s Soccer:

In stormy conditions the Jacks were shutout on College Creek field 4-0. In their second home match on the weekend the Jacks came out victorious. They beat Cal State Monterey Bay 1-0, with Bridget Daley scoring the lone goal. They are now 4-9-1 on the year. The Jacks travel to Sonoma to take on the Seawolves Oct. 19.

Men’s Soccer:

The Jacks got the worst of the rainstorm and were able to squeak out a win in the water. They dropped game two of their home series to Monterey Bay. All the fun was on Friday though when the Jacks beat San Francisco State in a double overtime thriller. The Jacks were out in top 2-1 and move to 4-7-1 on the year.

Cross Country:

Both the men and women teams were off from competition this week. They get ready to compete in conference championships. The event will be held in Ontario on Saturday Oct. 22.

GO JACKS!