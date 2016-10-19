Prop 59 — Taking the money out of politics

By| Wilson Hartsock

Proposition 59 gives California voters the possibility for an opportunity to keep corporations from political spending.

This proposition wants to overrule the Citizens United Supreme Court case from 2010, but gives no guarantees.

To break it down simply, a Supreme Court ruling in 2010 of the Citizen’s United v. Federal Election Commission stated corporations hold First Amendment rights to free speech, and government cannot limit corporations’ political spending.

A “yes” vote will give California elected officials authority to propose an amendment that would overrule Citizens United.

However, it only gives officials the authority. Officials can choose to look away no matter how the vote turns out. And still, 39 of 50 states would have to ratify this new amendment to the Constitution.

Those against the prop believe it clutters ballots with non-binding measures and gives no legislative guarantees.

Assistant professor Joice Chang in the political science department says prop 59 still belongs on the ballot.

“[Prop 59] doesn’t have any legal effect,” Chang said. “But it can send out an important message.”

In this way, Prop 59 is more of a poll. A yes vote would inform officials that the majority or minority of Californians want change when it comes to campaign donations and spending.

In 2014, a very similar prop was proposed, but kept off the ballot due to extensive litigation, allowing it to pop up in this year’s ballot.

Anna Petersen is studying to become a social science teacher and thinks the proposition being non-binding makes it more powerful.

“It would be enough public opinion pressure that the legislature can’t just walk past it,” Petersen said. “The legislature would have to come back and face the voters in reelection.”

Ben Maceda is an anthropology major who thinks corporations should have less power overall and plans to cast his vote for a yes on 59.

“It’s not legally-binding, but still hopeful,” Maceda said. “Let’s have some faith in the politicians.”

Election day is Nov. 8 and the deadline to register to vote in the state of California is Oct. 24. Registration can be done in person, through mail or online.