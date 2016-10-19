Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Reluctant Registration Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

The struggle with class scheduling and athletics

By: Lindsey Zito |

As class registration season is rapidly approaching, students religiously study their DARS and determine which classes are needed to ensure a quick and swift path toward graduation. But what happens when things such as practices and games heavily restrict a student’s availability for classes? The entire class registration process can be quite stressful on student athletes for that exact reason. There is a constant struggle for them to fit every class they can in between practically budge-proof schedules, while also trying to stay on the seemingly impossible four-year graduation track. It took Humboldt State softball slugger Dani Randall five years to graduate with a child development degree.

“I knew [graduating] was going to be an issue,” Randall said. “But not so much that I was choosing between graduating in four years or becoming a better player.”

Class availability is the biggest issue in the registration process for most student athletes. To help in that aspect, they are given early registration. Early registration can begin as early as Nov. 9. It is intended to provide student athletes an almost certain spot in all the classes that don’t interfere with all other athletic responsibilities.

“We are spoiled with early registration,” Randall said. “Although, it’s not so fun when all the classes you need are during practices.”

In attempts to stay on the four-year graduation track, some athletes are forced to register for classes that coincide with their practice and game schedules. While this may seem like an easy solution, it is more times than not considered non-negotiable by most of HSU’s athletes.

“Scheduling class during practice felt like a capital offense,” Randall said.

A large portion of these athletes are able afford school as a result of athletics. Those who are on scholarship are able to achieve a degree with the help of their sport. The more practice an athlete gets, the better they play. The better they play, the larger their scholarship gets. Women’s basketball alumna Jessica Johnson is no stranger to this whole ordeal.

“It’s a big deal to miss practice,” Johnson said. “If you’re on scholarship, you’re wasting money by consistently missing.”

In 2015, HSU senior men’s soccer goalie Chris Bean decided to end his athletic career as a result of his class scheduling complications.

“All my major classes were during practice time,” Bean said. “For me to stay I would’ve had to take classes that didn’t really help me towards graduation.”

Bean also explained that if he were to have stayed on the soccer team, it would’ve pushed back his graduation date a whole year.

“It was just impossible to find classes that weren’t during practice hours,” Bean said. “Some classes are only offered every other semester, so realistically I had to give [soccer] up.”

While early registration helps most athletes get a spot in crowded classes, there are still cases in which a class is too full and an athlete has to wait another semester to enroll in the course. As a result of events like these, student athletes are taking longer to graduate. HSU administration is currently working on making a four-year graduation rate more possible for not only athletes, but all students in general.

“Entering college you already know that school and sports are going to be a constant battle,” Randall said. “You want to do well in school and on the field, but sometimes you just have to choose.”