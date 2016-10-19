Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: The price of freedom Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By| Raymond Garcia

Millions of people around the world tuned in to watch Super Bowl 50. Lady Gaga took to the stage at Levi’s Stadium and beautifully sang the U.S. national anthem. When she hit her high note on “land of the free,” the stadium roared with cheers and applause.

The U.S. prison system has more than 6 million inmates, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics. That’s more people in jail than the entire population of Paraguay.

Prop 57 will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election and is written to help with overcrowded prisons in California.

If passed, Prop 57 will amend the California constitution to adjust juvenile court requirements and help make parole easier for non-violent felons. Those who oppose Prop 57 are concerned it would create the potential for violent offenders to be released back into the public.

Prop 57 is another stage of the process to reduce prison overcrowding in California after Prop 47 reduced some felons to misdemeanors when passed in 2014.

The passing of Prop 57 would make 7,000 inmates immediately eligible for parole, according to “Skeptics question proposed criminal sentences ballot measure” by the Associated Press.

Part one of Prop 57 will give judges the power to decide if a juvenile should be tried as an adult or as a minor. This will reverse Prop 21 from the 2000 election, when voters assigned that power to the prosecutors.

The second part of Prop 57 would allow for non-violent felons to seek early parole after serving the full time of their primary crime.

Non-violent felons can do so by earning credits for good behavior, taking educational classes or participating in rehabilitation programs. These credits can then be used to reduce time off their sentence and and lead to a sooner parole date.

The proposition has received major support from Gov. Jerry Brown, Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck, Los Angeles Times, The Sacramento Bee and the San Francisco Chronicle.

Despite the large support for the proposition, many are against it, including Humboldt County District Attorney Maggie Fleming.

“One unanswered question is whether or not the enhancements will be included in determining if a crime is non-violent,” Fleming said. “‘Full term of the primary offense does not include enhancements of the sentence for particularly bad acts.”

Enhancements are facts or circumstances that allows a sentencing judge to increase or “enhance” the time of a crime that is normally applied. Some examples include the use of a gun or infliction of great bodily injury.

Fleming and others who are against Prop 57 are concerned it would allow criminals convicted of crimes such as rape, lewd acts against a child and human trafficking to be released early from prison.

“Prison time for truly non-violent offenders is not in the interest of justice or public safety,” Fleming said.