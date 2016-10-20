Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: The sticky on prop 64 Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By| Domanique Crawford

Amongst Clinton’s email scandal, Trump’s various sex scandals and the overall scandalous lack of specific policy coverage, California has found the time to slip another legalize marijuana proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Nicknamed the ‘adult use of marijuana’ measure, Prop 64 legalizes the recreational use of marijuana and hemp under state law. The prop essentially replaces Prop 215 — the 1996 measure that legalized medicinal marijuana.

Daniel Moriarty, Humboldt State communications major, supports Prop 64.

“I would definitely pass Prop 64. The legal marijuana industry is poised for chance. My only concern is with environmental safety. How are they going to organize and manufacture it?” Moriarty said.

The new prop allows licensed adults 21-year-olds and older to “possess, transport and use” marijuana recreationally, except on the grounds of schools, daycare centers and youth centers while children are present. Prop. 64 also allows a person to carry up to 28.5 grams of marijuana and 8 grams of concentrate (hash, oil, waxes, tinctures etc.). Businesses interested in selling and producing marijuana for recreational use are required to have a state license according to their local government. The Bureau of Marijuana Control will oversee the regulation of cannabis.

The measure enforces strict regulation on governing labeling, packaging and testing of marijuana products in the nation to protect children from accessing cannabis and relay proper consumption safely according to the Drug Policy Action.

Prop 64 enforces a hold on cultivation licenses for big businesses for the first five years the prop is in place to stop big business from monopolizing marijuana industry. Critics of the measure fear the measure will put small marijuana growers in Northern California out of business.

Hezekiah Allen is a Humboldt-based spokesperson for the California Growers Association.

“If Proposition 64 passes, it will likely result in significant consolidation of the cannabis industry. Small businesses will be displaced by the creation of large conglomerates that—after just five years—can cultivate unlimited acreage,” Allen said.

Supporters of the measure state Prop 64 will generate new taxes. Prop 64 imposes a state tax on marijuana equal to 15 percent of sales price, and state cultivation taxes on marijuana of $9.25 per ounce of flowers and $2.75 per ounce of leaves.

Critics contend the measure will not generate tax revenue from recreational marijuana because none of it will go into the General Fund. Advocates say the tax revenue will fund drug research, treatment, enforcement, and health and safety grants addressing marijuana.

Joshua Meisel, associate professor coordinator, said $10 million a year for 10 years has been set aside, designated for public university research programs.

“Research is needed to assess the impact of legalization in a variety of areas including public health, crime rates, the environment and youth substance use, among others. [Humboldt Institute for Interdisciplinary Marijuana Research] mission is to inform public policy regarding cannabis. With the policy landscape changing moving towards legalization, it’s really important to understand the impacts of policy change,” Meisel said.

Critics of Prop 64 are concerned with the regulation of marijuana use while operating a vehicle. They fear legalization will lead to an increase of impaired driving, causing more highway fatalities. A study conducted by NoOn64, a non-profit coalition against legalizing marijuana said, “There is a 200 percent increased risk of being involved in a car accident after using marijuana.” Because THC can linger in the bloodstream for several weeks, there is no accurate standard to measure and monitor intoxication levels while driving under the influence of marijuana.

Holden Anro, HSU biological chemistry major and supporter of Prop 64 said, “There would have to be a legal intoxication limit and that is almost impossible to enforce. It is under a totally different dynamic that we have for blood alcohol levels. There is no easily enforcing standards. We would have to rely on field sobriety test which are still faulty.”

While this new proposition does bring about several new advantages such as tax revenue and tighter regulation, critics still call for tighter social, economic and environmental policies to legalize recreational use of marijuana.