Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: This week in science (Oct. 14 – Oct. 21) Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Claire Roth |

Policy – Hydrofluorocarbons are history

In 1987, the signing of the international treaty known as “The Montreal Protocol on Substances That Deplete the Ozone Layer” signified a step in the direction of protecting our planet’s ozone layer. The agreement, signed by representatives from 24 countries, effectively phased out the creation and use of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). CFCs were present in spray cans and air conditioning systems before it was discovered they were largely responsible for creating a hole in the ozone layer and allowing more ultraviolet rays from the sun to reach the earth’s surface. This results in harmful repercussions for the climate and life in general. Almost 30 years later, on Oct. 15 in Kigali, Rwanda, it was hydrofluorocarbons’ (HFCs) turn to hit the road. Nearly 200 countries signed an amendment to the Montreal Protocol to begin phasing out the creation and use of HFCs by a year tailored to each country’s current HFC production and use levels. HFCs are categorized as a greenhouse gas and therefore contribute to global climate change, warming in particular. They do not occur naturally and are entirely anthropogenic, meaning they are created by human activity.

Sources: Bangkok Post, Center for International Earth Science Information Network, The Wall Street Journal, Scottish Environment Protection Agency

Space – Schiaparelli meets Mars

Italian astronomer Giovanni Schiaparelli died in 1910. Little did he know, his observation of Mars via telescope would later prompt the European Space Agency (ESA) to name their Mars-bound probe after him. The probe, known as the Schiaparelli EDM lander, is part of the ESA’s Exobiology on Mars (ExoMars) mission. It was projected to land on Oct. 19 and stay put for the next six years at the Meridiani Platform on Mars. However, the probe lost contact with earth shortly before it was set to land and it is believed to have crash landed and been destroyed. The prerogative of the ExoMars mission is to seek out signs of life on Mars. The planned landing site of the probe is where water is believed to have once existed. NASA was originally on board with the mission until they were faced with insufficient funding. Talk about astronomically missing out!

Sources: American Association for the Advancement of Science, Daily Express, EarthSky, British Broadcasting Corporation

Microscopic – Swiped from a spider

What does it look like when two evil things get together and create something new and even more sinister? A virus that has stolen a gene found within black widow poison in order to better take down its victims. Lucky for us, the virus doesn’t want anything to do with humans. Its prey are bacteria living within arachnids and insects. The bacterial virus, known as WO, surprised Vanderbilt University scientists Seth and Sarah Bordenstein because viruses had beforehand been known to only swipe genes from bacteria.

Sources: British Broadcasting Corporation, New Scientist, The Atlantic

Environment – Brief on the reef

Contrary to what has been passed around on social media over the past week, the Great Barrier Reef has not yet perished. While it is true the warming of global waters has caused an increase in coral bleaching that ultimately results in coral death, the Great Barrier Reef is still worth fighting for. The ARC Centre at the University of Queensland conducted research showing that an alarming 93 percent of the reef has undergone bleaching. This statistic speaks on the seriousness of the issue and the fact that spreading the falsehood of a dead reef can be harmful for efforts attempting to revive what is still here.

Source: GMA News Online