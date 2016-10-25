Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Prop 60 wrap up Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By | Wilson Hartsock

California voters will once again have to decide if they want pornstars to use condoms in adult films. If it feels like deja vu, that’s because it is.

In 2012, Measure B was passed in Los Angeles requiring pornstars to use condoms on set within Los Angeles County.

Proposition 60 is a statewide proposition that plans to fix some of the loopholes that exist within the current law, and is aimed mostly at health and safety. These include leaving LA County to shoot, or producers choosing to ignore it.

A yes vote will hold porn producers explicitly responsible for the existing condom law and force them to pay for some of the health checkups and fees for their actors.

A no vote won’t change the laws in effect by Measure B, but will stop prop 60 and its foreseen effects on the industry.

Prop 60 is the only initiative on the ballot this year that is opposed by the Democratic Party, Republican Party and even the Libertarian Party.

Voting yes would also create a new state employee position required to review porn for infractions, and this employee could only be removed by a legislative vote.

Proponents argue that the prop’s objective is worker safety and protecting the adult stars by holding the producers, agents and directors accountable for the enforcement of condom use.

Supporters say it’s best every precaution is taken to prevent STI’s and STD’s in the industry.

Matt Wickens, 22, is a wildlife major who believes health and safety is important in the industry.

“If you’re paying someone for sex then I think there should be a certain amount of regulation in that,” Wickens said. “It’s important that people profiting off other people’s risks should be liable for those risks.”

Opponents argue the prop is poorly drafted, does not protect actors and invades worker privacy by publicly disclosing real names and addresses of actors.

Jeremy Neuman, 28, is an engineering major opposed to the proposition.

“People should be in control of their own lives,” Neuman said. “If they want to take risks, they should be able to take risks.”

While the prop would protect actors from their anti-condom producers and directors, it actually leaves them open to litigation from the public.

If this prop passes, any California resident can directly sue a porn producer, actor, director, on-site crew or even satellite or cable provider for infringing on this law.

This type of litigation would cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

No other worker in California can be sued in such a manner.

Even the married couple who decides to publish their sexcapades for money on the internet is open to litigation from the public, should they choose not to use protection.

Alexandria Sullivan, 28, is an art history and art education major at HSU and is worried about the government’s control in the industry.

“The overregulation of it is just going to lead to more money spent with very little gain,” Sullivan said. “I feel like it’s going to cost a lot of money.”