Racism, call it what it is

The norm for some

By Siulolovao Vuna. Photos by Jared Funk.

Head down, sitting at a bar, Jesse Pedraza was poked on the back by the bartender with a knife. She demanded Pedraza put their head up or leave. Pedraza reveled in a state of shock. Confused as to what warranted such hostile behavior, Pedraza questioned, “Did this happen to me because of the color of my skin?” Without any apology, the bartender justified poking Pedraza with a knife by stating she was required to kill at least two people a month.

The dehumanizing emotional and mental aftermath this had on Pedraza was as horrific as the situation that propelled it.

“I felt robbed of my humanity. I left my house hesitant everyday, afraid something was going to happen to me. It added to my anxiety and I felt really down,” Pedraza said. “To be honest I felt discouraged and isolated and just really disappointed in this town.”

It takes one person who is fed up with blatant injustices that get dismissed and overlooked to take a stand and demand change. Jesse Pedraza is that person.

Pedraza is the driving force behind #POCNormHSU.

#POCNormHSU stands in solidarity with students and faculty of color who face racial discrimination and/or violence to provide them with a network of support to unpack and share their stories. This is something many students of color agree the university needs to take a more proactive stance on.

Pedraza drew from a multitude of personal experiences with racialized violence as a catalyst for creating #POCNormHSU and calling for community and change in an institution that claims to uphold and value diversity and inclusion.

Pedraza felt an urgent need to acknowledge the disbelief amongst students and faculty of color, after a letter from President Rossbacher failed to fully address the day-to-day harassment, name-calling, microaggressions and outright racism people of color endure on the HSU campus and its neighboring communities.

#POCNormHSU set out with a list of demands that called for Rossbacher to apologize for the exclusionary effects her letter had on people of color and implement structural change throughout the university that promotes commitment to diversity and inclusion. (Refer to fact box for exact demands set out by #POCNormHSU)

Rossbacher’s letter ripped open a festering mess of race-related issues embedded within the university and community that have been ignored and neglected. Senate meetings, dialogues, speak outs, sit-ins and discussions became centered on the burgeoning topic of race on the HSU campus.

Pedraza shared their own stories of being followed around in stores to being outright ignored on the POCNormHSU Facebook page. This unleashed an immediate and rapid response from individuals of color who openly contributed, story after story, about racism and microaggressions.

“I felt the momentum of everything going on just building up and I needed to do something,” Pedraza said.

The page became a collective testament to the racialized incidents that lurk on our campus and in the community. Within the first week, hundreds of people liked, shared and posted to the page.

Although Rossbacher was absent at last Tuesday’s Senate meeting, where faculty and students of color spoke out about their lived experiences with racism, she later met with Pedraza and others in a meeting. She was presented with the resounding need for recognition, support and institutional change.

Rossbacher responded to #POCNormHSU’s first demand at this meeting. She offered up an apology and explanation for her use of the word “norm.” Similar to the school-wide letter that was sent on Monday, she clarified that her use of the word was not meant to create harm but to reiterate that racism is unacceptable.

“It’s a start,” Pedraza said. “We’ve never gotten a public apology like this. I think we need to work within the institution to further move toward getting our demands met.”

The need for a full-time director for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion was surfaced during the meeting. Rossbacher attributed the prolonged limbo to ensuring the university hires the right person.

She talked about the possibility of holding an open forum that provides students with information about how the university plans to move forward in dealing with race, diversity and inclusion. With more forums being held than substantial action being taken, one has to wonder what happens to the information from the previous forums and discussions based on the same issues.

“It’s exhausting and taxing to have to educate white people on our struggles and our movement,” Pedraza said. “As students we have to deal with racism and all types of ‘ism’s’ on campus and on top of that, we have to advocate for ourselves.”

Pedraza has taken initiative to set the groundwork for necessary change that ensures the safety and support of people of color on the HSU campus.

For many, #POCNormHSU signifies a beginning and an end. The beginning of healing and demanding rightful acknowledgement and the end of coping alone and suffering in silence.

“This movement is going to happen with us and through each other’s support regardless,” Pedraza said.

POCNormHSU’s Demands

-Provided by POCNormHSU

1.Create a forum where People of Color can choose to share an instance or a glimpse into our lived realities which make visible the race-based experiences we survive at Humboldt as a norm.

If you choose to post, make sure the post is public and visible to everyone.

We call for Dr. Lisa A. Rossbacher, President of Humboldt State University, to A) issue a public recognition of the exclusionary effects her letter had on People of Color living in Humboldt County and an apology for the harm it caused; B) act on her stated commitment to have an “inclusive community” at HSU by hiring a full-time Director for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion in a time-frame consistent with the urgency resultant from the persistent racially hostile climate for students, staff, and faculty of Color; C) to create a permanent seat for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion in the President’s cabinet effective immediately; D) work in collaboration with the Office of Diversity and Inclusion to develop a plan that assures people in positions of leadership at Humboldt State University engage in an ongoing process to address their privilege(s) and minimize their racial biases, conscious or not.