Taking a stand at the HSU senate meeting

By | Tina Sampay

Tears rolled down Graciela Chipres cheeks as she stood to address the University Senate and share her experiences of discrimination in a place she has called home for the last four years.

“Many of you may know me. I sat on the University Senate last year and I just want to share my indignation and rage on behalf of myself and others who have had similar experiences,” Chipres said. “And I’m not afraid to cry in front of you to express that.”

Chipres, a fourth year political science major, said she has many stories of struggle along with the anxiety and depression that she has to battle daily due to the environment here at HSU. Chipres also expressed that she is relieved to be graduating this year because her journey at HSU has been extremely difficult to navigate through.

Every two weeks, Humboldt State holds its University Senate meetings. The Senate met last week and the meeting took an uncertain turn as a group of about 40 students, along with a few faculty and professors, began to fill the room. The group did not attend the meeting together but everyone held similar feelings of discontent.

President Lisa Rossbacher sent out a mass email to HSU students and faculty two weeks ago, which students and faculty felt was dismissive of their experiences and contradictory as a whole.

In the email, Rossbacher mentioned she knows that racism is not the norm at HSU or in the surrounding communities, although students and faculty of color continue to experience these issues. This email upset many students along with faculty and led many to speculate on Rossbacher’s understanding of racism, as well as her overall commitment as university president to these issues.

The Senate opened the floor for community comments and Maria Corral-Ribordy, a professor in the critical race, gender and sexuality studies department, read parts of a letter written to Rossbacher in hopes it will enact long and overdue institutional change under Rossbacher’s leadership.

“Your statement that racism is not the norm is an erroneous assertion that we live in a post-racial society. It renders invisible the harmful experiences of people of color in this county who experience this on a daily basis,” Corral-Ribordy said as she read her letter.

“As a leader on this campus if you don’t understand student experiences, how can you support their success?” Corral-Ribordy stated.

Corral-Ribordy ended her letter by asking Rossbacher to secure a permanent position on her executive council for a member from the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. She also asked Rossbacher to break her silence and to address all of the students whom she has hurt with her problematic statements.

“Several of my colleagues have sent her letters attempting to help her understand this issue in a more complex way,” said Corral-Ribordy.

Brianna Allen who is a third year student expressed her frustrations as she stood in front of the University Senate.

“I felt very disrespected and very hurt by the email. I do not feel the need for me to be on this campus anymore if the president doesn’t see the battles and the struggles that marginalized students are facing on campus and in the surrounding community,” Allen said.

“It might be easier for me to go back to South Central [Los Angeles] and be around black and brown people and just be comfortable. White people will never feel uncomfortable because the space is always for you, it’s made for you,” she continued.

Barbara Singleton, a first year psychology major, addressed the Senate and stated, “Racism and bigotry is the norm in America, so why would it be any different in Arcata? Ignoring racism will not make it disappear, only sweep it under the rug. When I mention HSU to others there are two things we are known for here: marijuana-use and racism.”

A few more students, along with alumni who are currently employed at HSU, spoke in front of the Senate and shared their experiences to illustrate that racism and discrimination actually are the norm on campus and in the surrounding communities.

Jasmine Nunley, a recent HSU graduate and current staff member on campus, asked the Senate how they planned to relay the information from such an emotional meeting to Rossbacher so that she fully captures the emotion of the event.

Peg Blake, vice president of the dean of students, mentioned that she was taking notes and there were always meetings minutes sent after each Senate meeting.

The meeting took an unusual turn toward the ending when a student raised his hand and hesitantly brought up how he noticed for the past 10 minutes, a particular Senate member made no movements and either fell asleep or was just not paying attention.

All eyes in the room fell upon Erick Eschker, an economics professor and Senate member. In his defense, he began to relay that some family issues were of extreme importance and he was texting his wife.

This caused various reactions from students in the crowd, some more angry than others.

One student responded to Eschker and said she has to balance working three jobs along with school. As a student however, she is always told to separate her school life from her personal life. She said that as a professional and a Senate member, Eschker should learn to do the same.

Nunley was upset after hearing from students who were emotional and those who have had similar experiences as her, and for it to all be invalidated at the end. This made her leave the Senate meeting feeling disappointed and disheartened.

Despite this incident, there were Senate members who were moved by these students and the experiences shared. Mary Virnoche, co-chair of the sociology department, apologized for Rossbacher being unable to be in attendance and offered her commitment in helping the university make the changes that it needs.

Maxwell Schnurer, a professor in the communications and CRGS department, took detailed notes to share with his colleagues, although he was just sitting in for a Senate member who was out of town.

“It was an honor and a privilege to hear these students’ experiences. You could hear voices quivering and see people shaking. It took a lot to stand up there and it was really compelling to me. I was moved,” Schnurer said.