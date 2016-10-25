Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: The roots of Sungnome Madrone Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Nathan Owain |

Out of the Summer of Love at Haight-Ashbury bloomed a flower called re-inhabitation. This flower, an ideology, grew with the intention of attracting those who shared the vision of returning culture to nature by re-inhabiting the natural world. They would do so by saving the old growth trees from the logging industry and reigniting the traditions of native tribes with back-to-the-land communities. Many of the seeds from this movement found a home in Humboldt County; one of those seeds became Sungnome Madrone of Humboldt State’s forestry and wildland resources department.

Madrone graduated from HSU in 1975 with a bachelor’s of science degree in natural resources, helped form the Mattole Restoration Council, then returned to Humboldt State in 2009 to get a master’s degree so that he could teach on the university level. Madrone considers his progression as a watershed management specialist to have come full circle.

“For me, it’s huge to come back and help the forestry department continue the time-honored tradition of good forestry by considering the needs of the environment and our society,” Madrone said.

Since arriving in Humboldt County in 1973, Madrone has spent over forty-five years learning about and working as a watershed management contractor and consultant. He does this by providing technical assistance to other watershed groups, native tribes, private and government agencies, and to landowners working in watershed partnerships across the nation.

As a kid, Madrone was better known as Steve and lived about a mile from Disneyland. He witnessed the devastation land development brought to Orange County during the 1950s and 1960s. Madrone was a boy scout, later to be honored as an eagle scout, and had already known that he wanted to work as a forest ranger. He thought that everyone who worked at a national park was a forest ranger; the guy taking out the trash, the guy cleaning the bathrooms, and even the guy at the general store. Friends and family told him that Humboldt State was the place to go if he wanted to be a forest ranger, so he spent two years at Cal. State Fullerton and then made the move up to Arcata, Calif.

When Madrone was a college student, much of the forestry department at HSU was run by those who lobbied their interest in the lumber industry. The student-generated culture of saving the planet was nonexistent, so many students chose to promote that value in order to slow down old growth logging.

The Emerald Creek Committee, a student group that Madrone helped begin, sought to expand the areas protected as national parks in an effort to save the trees. They worked to help stop clear-cut logging in the surroundings areas. In 1978, the Emerald Creek Committee sat down with Senator Phil Burton and wrote the basics of the park expansion bill, focusing on watershed restoration in particular.

“Our little community of students made that happen, it’s really an untold story,” Madrone said. “We weren’t in it for the credit, we were doing it because it was right. It was like, a dozen students here at Humboldt, that changed the world and saved all that old growth.”

After graduating from Humboldt State and working to form the Mattole Restoration Council, Madrone moved to Blue Lake with his family in 1983 and became the vice mayor and the police commissioner. He then took up a position with the Redwood Community Action Agency of Eureka, Calif. and continued his work restoring watershed areas and creating and expanding hiking trails.

Madrone spent fifteen years with the Redwood Community Action Agency developing the Hammond Trail, along with other specific watershed areas in Humboldt County. Madrone describes developing the Hammond Trail as a learning experience that allowed him to see how he could help people connect in a bigger way. Popularizing hiking trails and convincing land owners to open up space for trails has become a foundation of Humboldt County’s community. “It’s deeper than just trails for transportation or trails for recreation. These are trails that bring communities together. It’s a very important social thing,” Madrone said.