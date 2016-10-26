Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Editorial: The office of Diversity & Inclusion Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

In 1954, the Supreme Court ruled in Brown vs. Board of Education that segregation in American public schools was unconstitutional. The fact that in 2016 students of color are still experiencing bouts of institutional racism and microaggressions illustrates the lingering effects that racism and segregation have left on this country, especially within the realm of higher education.

Universities and colleges across the nation have taken measures to help address the issues and stressors that students of color experience within predominantly white institutions. One of these measures is creating entities on campus entitled Offices of Diversity and Inclusion. Humboldt State has its own Office Of Diversity and Inclusion located in Siemens Hall, but it currently has no official director.

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion is important to HSU for many reasons. ODI has been the entity to hold professors accountable for making sure their curriculums are inclusive and culturally competent along with noting microaggressions in the classroom. The office has also has been responsible for diversity training for faculty and staff, which includes unconscious bias training for faculty who are on hiring committees.

The director of the office is an important position within itself because it requires someone who is highly educated on issues of diversity, institutionalized racism and achievement gaps in higher education.

HSU plans to put out a nationwide search for a new ODI director, once they finalize the job description and come to an agreement on what the duties of the new the office director entails. Hopefully they come to an agreement soon because the univeristy desperately needs the help, especially considering the campus climate this semester.

The office is currently open and is being overseen by Dr. Ramona Bell who is a critical race and gender studies professor along with Jennifer Eichstedt, chair of the sociology department. Together they are interim directors. Under their leadership, the office has a few plans this semester, including events such as the Survival and Safety Kit workshop for students of color.

They are also developing a student advisory council, which will help students serve as advocates to hold administration more accountable and responsive to their concerns. In addition, they plan to partner with local schools and the community in an attempt to make the local community more culturally aware. This will be done through sharing stories and the achievements of people of color through aspects such as book circles.

The future of HSU lies heavily in who is recruited to help run the ODI and it is extremely vital HSU hires an official director for the office as soon as possible. The institution needs to be extremely proactive in making sure they bring the right person to campus. In addition, the new ODI director should have some type of power within their position.

It will be committed individuals within positions such as these which will help HSU reach its inclusion goals.

Not having an office director while school is in session is unacceptable and not fair to students, especially considering HSU’s history with diversity and inclusion issues. The directors are not the “racism police” meant to call people out. Instead, they are thoughtful leaders who help campus through difficult conversations. They help the institution develop avenues for change through a collaborative campus effort by creating partnerships across all campus departments and bridging the gap between faculty, students and administration.