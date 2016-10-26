Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Fantasy Football 101 Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Ermelo Albert Rebosura |

We’re all busy.

With the start of the NHL and NBA season, as well as the World Series, there’s a lot going on in the sports world other than football. It’s also that time of the semester where the workload starts building up.

It’s hard to find the time to manage your fantasy football team. The best way to keep up with everything fantasy football is at school.

On your way to class, listen to podcasts. ESPN’s Fantasy Focus podcast provides great analysis from their experts. Fantasy football’s most known expert — other than myself — Matthew Berry hosts the show along with former NFL scout Field Yates and injury expert Stephania Bell.

Utilize your time in class. Easier classes and classes where teachers literally just teach from the book makes lectures meaningless. It is the perfect time to improve your fantasy team. This time can be used studying other teams, making trades or checking the waiver wire.

You can respectfully be discreet and not insult your teachers by sitting behind a taller person so you can place your phone on the table behind them. Turn the brightness down on your phone. Have a notebook out and give the look as if you’re taking notes. Remember to always look up once in awhile and make a face that looks like you actually care.

Breaks between classes is an obvious time to check your fantasy team. But are you using that time wisely? If you’re reading this column every Wednesday during that time you are. I also have some videos on our website thelumberjack.org. You can always ask me questions on Twitter @ErmeloAlbert so you can blame my suggestions for you losses every week.

Use your time wisely my fellow Lumberjacks, don’t get caught on your phones in class and don’t blame me for your poor execution. If anything, blame my editors for running the story.